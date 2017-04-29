Can you trick your brain into thinking it’s younger with… beetroot juice?

Tips from Dr Marilyn Glenville

According to a new study by scientists at Wake Forest University drinking a beetroot juice before working out makes the brain of older adults perform more efficiently, copying the operations of a younger brain!*

What other foods can help you protect your brain? We asked Dr Marilyn Glenville, the UK’s leading Nutritionist and author of her new book, Natural Solutions for Dementia and Alzheimer?s: The Ultimate Guide To Prevent Short Term Memory Loss to tell us what to add to your shopping list:

Salmon: this oily fish is full of ‘good fats’ that can help slow down cognitive decline. Omega 3s can also help to overcome insulin resistance, which can cause Alzheimer’s to develop

Cinnamon: recent research showed that it can help improve learning ability and it could have neuroprotective effects on the brain

Tomatoes: they are packed with quercetin, an antioxidant that has a protective effect on cognitive decline

Green Tea: it contains antioxidants, which are generally beneficial to your health and can help you not only lower cholesterol but also lose weight! This is important as being overweight is linked to a higher risk of brain shrinkage, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s

Coconut Oil: it provides the right kinds of fats to fuel your brain as well as reduces your waist circumference, which we know is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s

Natural Solutions for Dementia and Alzheimers presents a 7 step Brain Protection Plan aims to keep your brain as healthy at 80 as it was at 21. Genes may be only one part of the story when it comes to dementia. Lifestyle can play a huge part, especially the way we eat. Diet and lifestyle can slow down cognitive decline, or even reverse it.

7 Step Brain Protection Plan

The 7 step programme outlined in the book shows you how to :

Change your diet Supplement your nutrition Exercise Manage your stress (and your sleep) Clean your environment Train your brain Embrace testing

As with all of Marilyn’s books, the information is presented in a straightforward, down to earth manner. It describes simple changes we can make today that will make a huge difference to our quality of life later.

