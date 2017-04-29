Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Can you trick your brain into thinking it’s younger with… beetroot juice?

Tips from Dr Marilyn Glenville

tips to keep your brain younger

According to a new study by scientists at Wake Forest University drinking a beetroot juice before working out makes the brain of older adults perform more efficiently, copying the operations of a younger brain!*

What other foods can help you protect your brain? We asked Dr Marilyn Glenville, the UK’s leading Nutritionist and author of her new book, Natural Solutions for Dementia and Alzheimer?s: The Ultimate Guide To Prevent Short Term Memory Loss to tell us what to add to your shopping list:

Salmon: this oily fish is full of ‘good fats’ that can help slow down cognitive decline. Omega 3s can also help to overcome insulin resistance, which can cause Alzheimer’s to develop

Cinnamon: recent research showed that it can help improve learning ability and it could have neuroprotective effects on the brain

Tomatoes: they are packed with quercetin, an antioxidant that has a protective effect on cognitive decline

Green Tea: it contains antioxidants, which are generally beneficial to your health and can help you not only lower cholesterol but also lose weight! This is important as being overweight is linked to a higher risk of brain shrinkage, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s

Coconut Oil: it provides the right kinds of fats to fuel your brain as well as reduces your waist circumference, which we know is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s

Natural Solutions for Dementia and Alzheimers presents a 7 step Brain Protection Plan aims to keep your brain as healthy at 80 as it was at 21.  Genes may be only one part of the story when it comes to dementia. Lifestyle can play a huge part, especially the way we eat. Diet and lifestyle can slow down cognitive decline, or even reverse it.

7 Step Brain Protection Plan

The 7 step programme outlined in the book shows  you how to :

  1. Change your diet
  2. Supplement your nutrition
  3. Exercise
  4. Manage your stress (and your sleep)
  5. Clean your environment
  6. Train your brain
  7. Embrace testing

As with all of Marilyn’s books, the information is presented in a straightforward, down to earth manner. It describes simple changes we can make today that will make a huge difference to our quality of life later.

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

5 top tips for weight loss success

5 top tips for weight loss success

Review of Smile Again: Your recovery from burnout, breakdown and overwhelming stress by Anna Pinkerton

Review of Smile Again: Your recovery from burnout, breakdown and overwhelming stress by Anna Pinkerton

Are dating apps the way to find love over 50

Are dating apps the way to find love over 50

Help, I'm stuck in a wardrobe rut!

Help, I'm stuck in a wardrobe rut!

Do you see getting older as a loss or an opportunity?

Do you see getting older as a loss or an opportunity?

5 Reasons to Try Acupuncture

5 Reasons to Try Acupuncture

Homeopathy – what is it and who can use it?

Homeopathy – what is it and who can use it?

Easy UK weekend breaks: Eastbourne in the spotlight

Easy UK weekend breaks: Eastbourne in the spotlight

Related Posts

  1. 7 Tips to keep your brain active and ward off brain ageing
  2. Holistic Fitness: Keeping Your Brain Youthful and Agile
  3. How does meditation help us stay younger?
  4. Dementia – making the most out of life
  5. Reducing your risk of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar