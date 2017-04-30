Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

5 top tips for weight loss success

  5 tips for midlife weight loss

Obesity is now the top cause of preventable death with 1 in 4 adult Brits being classified as obese.  The healthiest way to lose weight is by making gradual changes in terms of your food and exercise; it’s not about joining the latest crash diet or suddenly pounding the pavements, if you’re not used to running. It’s time to take action, even if it is in moderation. Slow and steady wins the race!

Our experts share their 5 top tips for shifting those stubborn pounds…

  1. Don’t skip the fat

“Fat is an essential part of our diet and should not be avoided. We need to eat the right kind of fats: oily fish, nuts, seeds and seed oils in order to obtain essential omega 3 and 6 fats which are necessary for our health. What we should be avoiding are the processed fats found in junk food and bakery products.” explains Dr Marilyn Glenville, the UK’s leading Nutritionist, author of Natural Alternatives to Sugar

  1. Drizzle Vinegar on your salad

“It improves digestion by keeping food in the stomach longer, reducing the hunger hormone ghrelin. Vinegar also helps prevent blood sugar spikes after a meal, helping cravings for up to 3 hours after,” says Shona Wilkinson, Nutritionist at SuperfoodUK

  1. Add protein to each meal

If your diet is lacking in protein then you may be more inclined to go back for seconds. “Including protein in your meal helps slow down digestion, leaving you feeling more satisfied and fuller for longer. This in turn can help with weight loss, as you’re less likely to have as many calories.

“To ensure you’re getting your daily dose of protein try a plant based protein powder. They are easy to digest and can be kept low-calorie. They can be used to make smoothies or shakes, and also added to savory foods such as stews and soups. I’d recommend Natures Plus Sunflower Protein says Nutritionist Cassandra Barns.

  1. Are you thirsty or hungry?

“It’s actually relatively common for people to confuse thirst for hunger, that’s why keeping your fluid intake up is really important. Try drinking a large glass of water when you are feeling those hunger pains and wait to see if they dissipate,” says Marilyn.

  1. Break out of bad snacking

“It is entirely possible to retrain yourself to break old, bad habits and adopt new, positive ones, to help you curb your food cravings. You need to identify your behaviours and make a decision to stop them. Then replace them with a positive strategy for curbing old habit patterns. This may take effort and time, but if you stick to it, you will soon be reaping the rewards for a little thoughtful decision-making – with a little help from your Slissie friend.”

To help stop you from raiding the biscuit tin, try the new lipstick-sized anti-snacking device, Slissie, (from £24.99, Slissie.co.uk). Slissie delivers curb craving flavourings that instantly help you resist snack temptation. Once the flavours that contain aromas are detected by your tastebuds and olfactory receptors, messages are sent to the appetite control centres of the brain leaving users feeling their appetite has been satisfied. At the press of a button you can taste flavours such as, chocolate, vanilla and mint, making your brain think you’ve had that sweet treat without any nasty sugars being involved!

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

