Review: Skinceuticals HA Intensifier

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

skinceuticals HA intensifier

Hyaluronic acid in cosmetic treatments is known to plump the skin and help it to retain moisture – after all it is the key ingredient in the filers used in non-surgical cosmetic injections. and it is increasingly being used in cosmetic products.  Hyaluronic Acid can absorb up to 1000 times its own weight in water, and as our own naturally depletes with age,  skin becomes drier, resulting in lines and sagging

I am always keen to find viable options other than botox and fillers to help maintain- and even reverse  the signs of ageing and so  I was interested to see how effective a serum with a high concentration of hyraluronic acid could be.

H.A.  intensifier is a corrective serum proven to improve skin plumpness and firmness and texture by amplifying the skins Hyaluronic Acid content. It claims to improve the appearance of crows feet, nasolabial folds and marionette lines.

I applied morning and night, making sure that I concentrated on my crows feet and forehead lines – my main areas of concern. The serum comes with a pipette applicator to so easy to get the amount just right – I found  3-4 drops did my entire face.

Skin felt ‘plumper’ after the first application, and a significantly smoother after a week. My crows feet have definitely softened after using it for a month.  I loved this product..in fact I am not looking forward to finishing and having to move on to my next product to review- one of the downsides of finding new lotions and potions to share!

The other active ingredients are proxylane, licorice root and purple rice.

An absolute winner for me. The recommended price is £82.95, but I have found it cheaper on amazon at £73.60

 

 

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

