Five Contemporary Bathroom Design Essentials

Revamping a bathroom is a major investment when it comes to updating your home . During the process of a bathroom refurbishment, there are all sorts of factors to think about to help make sure your space is both stylish and practical. And with that considered, we’ve compiled a shortlist of five contemporary bathroom design essentials that will enhance the room both in terms of functionality and aesthetics.

5 Key Elements for a Stylish Modern Bathroom

Shower Tower

Undoubtedly a practical addition, a shower tower will bring an obvious sense of modern designer flair to a bathroom, combining a variety of essential shower extras within a single component, sleek and streamlined in its appearance. Easy to install, shower towers feature a shower head, valve and essential accessories, whilst also offering special effects and a choice of water outputs, all within a compact, attractive design. Their capability for wall mounting makes shower towers an ideal space saving option for any contemporary bathroom, no matter what its size.

Wall Mount Faucet

In a similar way to a shower tower, a wall mount faucet can serve to enhance the space within a bathroom, whilst also massively improving the appearance of the room. There’s an extensive selection of wall mounted faucet designs on the market, so you can choose the perfect shape and finish suited to your décor – wall mount faucets are available for both bathroom sinks and bathtubs.

Freestanding Bathtub

However, depending on the style of your freestanding bathtub choice, and whereabouts in the bathroom it will be situated, a different type of faucet may be necessitated for your revamped space. That is likely to be the case if you decide to make your bathtub the main focus of your room, and locate it centrally. Again, a massive choice of freestanding bathtubs are available in an impressive choice of shapes, colours and materials, and you may even be tempted to go for an unconventional design if using the tub as the centerpiece of your space. Acrylic is always a good material to choose, given that it strikes the perfect balance between attractive modern aesthetics and a tough, durable performance.

Heated Towel Rail

Heated towel rails are probably the fastest growing item on this list in terms of popularity, offering great functionality in keeping towels warm, dry and free from bacteria, in addition to standout contemporary style. Chrome, timber, glass and metal are amongst available towel rack finishes, with hydronic and regular types presenting a dilemma for prospective buyers. The former style towel warmers tend to be more expensive, but also easier to use, and able to provide the most effective and efficient performance. It is worth closely inspecting the distance between bars on towel racks – the smaller the gap is, the better heat output it will provide.

Bathroom Vanities

Of course, storage space is well sought after in a bathroom, with all sorts of essentials such as toiletries, shampoos, perfumes, aftershaves and more all needing to be housed. Bathroom vanities offer an ideal means to do this, and with both single and double units available, there’s suitable options for bathrooms large or small – undermount or vessel sinks come attached to most modern vanities as standard, and some options are supplied complete with a matching mirror.

A Stunning Modern Bathroom Look

The addition of the fixtures mentioned in this article can help you create a stunning modern bathroom look from scratch, or complete your dream contemporary bathroom renovation. Quite obviously, sourcing matching items will help to deliver a more attractive overall appearance, and as a bonus hint, we’d encourage you to strongly consider chrome items for a stylish look and long-lasting performance.