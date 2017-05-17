How to Create your own Make-Up Facelift

Tutorial from Lesley Reynolds, expert in residence at the Harley Street Skin Clinic



Most women agree that putting on make-up makes them feel instantly younger. But the flip –side of this is if you get it wrong, your cosmetics can pile on the years. Follow my simple tricks and tips and instantly knock years off your face.

Younger Eyes

As we age, eyes look smaller and become more lined so avoid dark shadows, which can close up the eyes, and metallic shadows which will only emphasise lines. Black eyeliner can be very unforgiving so try greys, brown and navy shades which offer a great way to make your eyes look more open. Always soften lines with a cotton bud. Don’t over conceal under eye shadows as this will draw attention to crêpiness and fine lines and avoid thick mascara on lower lashes as this can make eyes look droopy, one coat is usually enough. Fill in missing brow hairs with a light pencil stroke and highlight brow bone gently to give you an eye lift.

The Miracle Make Up Kit for Younger Eyes

Plump up lashes with a lash building mascara, first use Lancome Cils Booster XL mascara primer, it adds extra length and thickness to your lashes and then you only need one coat of mascara, hence avoiding the clumpy ageing lash look.

Lashes diminish with age, so use a lash growth serum, I like Revitalash, pricey at £74 but to start I use it for two weeks every day, and then revert to twice a week to maintain lashes so it lasts quite some time.Define and build up thinning brows with Benefit’s Gimme Brow, £18

Prep your lids with an eye primer to disguise broken veins, and help eye shadow stay put without creasing – try Mua Pro Base Eye Primer £32.50

Use an under eye concealer, try MAC Studio Finish Concealer. Creamy and very lightweight, it will banish dark eye circles and protects your delicate under eye area with SPF35.

Use an eye serum, try Rosina’s Lotions & Potions anti-pollution Ultimate Eye Serum with Kale and Pomegranate which reduces the appearance of fine lines, adds a youthful radiance, and reduces puffiness. From £25 at www.rosinaslotionspotions.com

Youthful Lips

As we age, lips become thinner and more lined so matt lipsticks can make them look worse –lip pencils are great, but never outline lips with a dark lip pencil – this will date you as fast as a tight perm. Avoid dark colours they may be great for the hips but not for lips as they will make them look smaller.

The Miracle Make Up Kit for Younger Lips

Use a lip pencil to outline lips and stop lipstick bleeding into lines– try Bourjois Contour Lip Liner £5.49

Use a lip primer to make sure lip colour stays put and to help fill in fine lip lines – try NYX Lip Primer £6

The new generation of lip plumpers add shape and volume – try Soap & Glory Mother Pucker XL Extreme Pump £10

Boost lip hydration.Try Max Factor Color Elixir Lipstick @ £7.99. The secret is in the 60% ‘Elixir’ treatment, which includes ingredients such as shea, avocado and aloe butters, as well as anti-oxidant white tea. This lipstick’s Elixir formula actively improves lip moisture to achieve a smoother surface in just one week. Use Vaseline at night on lips to seal in moisture.

Fresh Complexion

As we get older skin becomes thinner, dryer and duller and loses its glow. Youthful skin reflects light so avoid anything powdery which will prevent light reflection and tend to magnify wrinkles. A foundation that is too thick will also settle into fine lines. When choosing a base, avoid the words matte, velvet and long wearing and instead look for words like sheer and light reflecting. Skipping blusher will make cheeks look flat while a rosy flush, (choose a cream one), can bring instant life to your cheeks and add lift.

The Miracle Make Up Kit for a Fresh Complexion

A primer or bb cream can help blur the appearance of fine lines and help make up stay put – try Rimmel BB Cream 9-in-1 skin Perfecting @ £6.99 which has an amazing nine powers including priming smoothing and mattifying.

Use a light reflecting concealer to hide dark shadows try YSL Touche Éclat Radiant Touch Highlighting Pen, £25

Choose a light infusing foundation which hydrates the skin – try L’Oreal Lumi Magique Foundation a lightweight, silky soft formula which comes in six shades, £10.99. A celebrity favourite, Harley Street Skin’s StemCellutions Miracle Serum works wonders as a dual anti-ageing serum (with plant stemcell technology) and Make Up Primer, £50.00 (0207 436 4441).

And Don’t Forget:

Never go to bed without taking off your make-up. As we age we tend to concentrate on moisturisers and serums, but good cleansing is just as important and is the pillar of healthy skin. Try one of the new sonic cleansing brushes such as Foreo Play, £29 www.foreo.com. Use an eye serum, heavy eye creams can make your eyes puffy, apply the serum on the eye orbital bone rather than directly under the lashes, (the muscles around the eyes are circular) and sweep the serum up towards the eyes.

Soften your hair colour, dark brown and black hair can age your face by dragging down your skin tone and stealing the brightness, not to mention, the inevitable greys. Add some soft highlights to frame your face and/or lighten your natural colour by a shade or two to soften your overall appearance. As for length too short can be harsh, while too long can add years. A mid length choppy look suits everyone and a fringe can hide a multitude of sins.

Lightening your eyebrows a little will soften your face and blend in any stray greys. Use powder instead of pencil. Dab a highlighting cream that’s slightly lighter than skin tone above each brow to give a natural lift.

A good set of brushes can transform the look of your make up and there are plenty of on line tutorials to learn how to use them. Check out www.beaubellebrushes.com.

So there we have it, my handpicked list of easy-to-use and foolproof options to keep your complexion sparkling. Remember that good skincare adds a shot of vitality to any face and creates the perfect base for make-up. Less is more and always plump for subtle make up and the best skincare you can afford.

Lesley Reynolds is the co-founder of Harley Street Skin – a go to clinic for celebrities for non-invasive and invasive procedures.

She is a regular guest on This Morning and Lorraine.