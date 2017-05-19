Fab After Fifty and Brigitte!

By Meredith Keeve (a.k.a. the Wandering Parisian)

As a French citizen it seems inappropriate to refer to the First Lady of France as a cougar – perhaps preferable to call her ultra-attractive proof that a French grandmother can be sexy, chic, well-read and fashionably dressed.

While we don’t all have her endless legs or tiny waist, Brigitte Macron’s commitment to young French designers is not only patriotic, it underlines her modern, contemporary existence.

And modernity is key for post-fifty women who want to look good.

One of the issues 50+women wrestle with, in particular, is the ability to update and modernize their wardrobes and their style.

Three key tips to look stylish over 50:

Replace versus Renew

Obviously your favorite black trousers expire after years of use. They have to be replaced. But, when your favorite hot pink blazer, or forest green cardigan are looking fatigued, or have simply worn out it’s time to renew. That piece you’ve loved and worn for years needs to be updated with something that fills the same purpose in your wardrobe but may be a different color or shape. Look carefully at the clothes on offer in your favorite boutique or department store and consider your new options. A different fabric or cut may be all you need to refresh your look.

Classic versus Contemporary

Beware the ‘classic’ piece that is simply dated. Once upon a time a blazer was a classic piece, today many blazers look old fashioned because the shoulders are too square or the cut is too tailored or the collar too conventional. Many working women have turned to dresses with jackets as a modern uniform, moving away entirely from the two piece suit. Certainly you can rotate your wardrobe so you can separate matching suits and try varying jackets with different skirts or trousers.

Perfection versus Proportion

Perfection, the notion that this or that color, or fabric must be identical to another part of the same outfit is a very outdated idea. Furthermore, you know perfectly well no one you meet is going to be checking to see if your bone/ivory/ecru/eggshell top matches anything else on your body. On the other hand, Proportion is essential. Looking for and finding the most flattering proportion is absolutely vital – perfection is unattainable, perfect proportion is our objective. The new French first lady clearly favors ¾ length jackets, a very dynamic and contemporary choice.

So, think out of the box and focus on living in the now – Madame Macron certainly does!

The Wandering Parisian

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

Working for movie and photography magazines, and interior decorators in France, then for an Auction house in London provided extraordinary exposure to the best and the brightest in fashion, design and art. The Parisian perspective MK garnered over a decade in France trained her eye to recognize and discern during years of globetrotting through Europe and North America. This varied and international experience allows MK to bring a unique perspective to her clients, whether they are shopping for clothes for a trip, or creating a working wardrobe for a new job or transitioning from a divorce, a move, or into a new relationship. A good wardrobe is a functional wardrobe and must function in every aspect of a woman’s life.

A subscriber to tens of magazines and newspapers from the US, UK and France, she has a finger on the pulse of the modern world, and specific ideas for how to update the looks and closets of her 50+peers. A lifestyle and fashion fiend, Meredith has built up a network of contacts and connections as well as a library of books on the best shops and restaurants, the most inspiring icons, the most beautiful houses and gardens and the most amusing and entertaining people and places to know.