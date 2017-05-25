Is your holiday booked?

Is your boarding call looming?

Here are 8 ways mindful eating can help you achieve the shape you want

Whatever size and shape you are, swimwear shopping over 50 can be daunting especially with those unforgiving changing room lights!

Are you sweating it out on the treadmill daily and making sure you always opt for the stairs, over the escalator, but still bewildered when you get on those scales wondering how those stubborn pounds haven’t shifted? If this sounds like you, then it could be time to try a more mindful approach to eating. We have asked our experts for their top tips….

1. Skip saying ‘good’ or ‘bad’ foods

For a healthy relationship with food, start by not associating them with being ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ “People talk about themselves in terms of being ‘good’ or ‘bad’ according to how habitually they eat or drink things, or whether they snack. ‘I’ve been bad today’, might mean someone has had a chocolate bar or muffin with their coffee. Or ‘I’ve been good’ can mean they have abstained from the biscuit round in the tearoom. We also tend to pass their language, and the concept, on to our children, making them feel ‘bad’ for having an ice cream and ‘good’ for eating broccoli. Often this creates stress and complex feelings, which can actually accentuate and increase the behaviour rather than curb it,” explains Psychologist, Corinne Sweet.

2. Read before you buy

Make sure that you read food labels, so you know what you’re putting into your body, and avoid being persuaded by the likes of ‘sugar free’ or ‘low fat’ products in the hope that these are a healthier option.

‘If a food or drink is described as ‘low sugar’, ‘slim line’ or ‘diet’, it will usually contain an artificial sweetener. These sweeteners have been linked to mood swings and depression, and it has been found that people who regularly use artificial sweeteners tend to gain weight because they can slow down the digestive process and increase appetite,’ explains Dr Marilyn Glenville, the UK’s leading Nutritionist, author of Natural Solutions for Dementia and Alzheimer?s:

3. Listen to your body

Avoid being sucked into the pressure of eating every scrap of food on your plate. “Try and pay attention to how your stomach is feeling and eat slowly, rather than eating everything that’s in front of you. It’s important that you eat to feel satisfied, as opposed to stuffing yourself,” says Shona Wilkinson, Nutritionist at Superfood.uk the online shopping destination for all things health and wellbeing.

4. Don’t relate punishments or rewards to what’s on your plate

“People learn behaviours quite often with a punishment and reward value. ‘If I finish my homework I can have some chocolate’, or ‘after a hard day at work I deserve a drink.’ Work cultures also are full of punishment and rewards, involving food and drink: the office party, a group meal out, a social event or celebration, cakes at leaving ‘do’s’ and birthday drinks.

“Temptation will always present itself. You have to be prepared, and be aware, ahead of time, that when you go somewhere, visit someone, go out for a meal, that temptation will be right there, in front of you. You have to plan a course of action to curb your vulnerability to being seduced by something you know will trigger your need to snack. This may take effort and time, as we often hang on to what is familiar, but if you stick to it, you will soon be reaping the rewards for a little thoughtful decision-making, retraining and application of willpower – with a little help from your Slissie friend,” explains Corinne.

Slissie (from £24.99, www.slissie.co.uk), which is the first of its kind as it delivers curb-craving flavourings that instantly help you resist the temptation of sugary, calorific snacks. Once the flavours that contain aromas are detected by your tastebuds and olfactory receptors, messages are sent to the appetite control centres of the brain leaving users feeling their appetite has been satisfied. At the press of a button you can taste flavours such as, chocolate, vanilla and mint, making your brain think you’ve had that sweet treat without any nasty sugars being involved!

5. Slow and steady wins the race

Avoid eating on the run, instead take time out to enjoy your food. “It gives your body the message that time is scarce, you are under pressure and stressed. Furthermore, your digestive system will be less efficient. Make a point of sitting down and eating your food as calmly as possible,” says Marilyn.

6. Keep a food diary

“Struggling to keep track of your eating habits? Try logging what you eat. This can help you monitor what food groups you may be over indulging in and can make it easier to control your portion size. It’ll help you stay accountable for what you’ve eaten,” says Nutritionist, Cassandra Barns.

7. Are you thirsty or hungry?

“It’s actually relatively common for people to confuse thirst for hunger, that’s why keeping your fluid intake up is really important. Try drinking a large glass of water when you are feeling those hunger pains and wait to see if they dissipate,” says Marilyn.

8. Don’t skip your main meals

“Another great tip is to not snack on foods such as toast, bread, cereals, cakes or biscuits telling yourself you won’t eat a main meal later (to make up for the calories). This is a trap many people fall into, because they love their sweet foods and they find these foods easier to prepare than a main meal. Make sure you eat three balanced meals a day,” advises Shona.