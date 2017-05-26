Article by Jerry Sargeant’s
Your inner critic must be harnessed. If not, it will take you in the opposite direction of your path, and trick you into believing that your heart is not your life compass. So, how do you tame this little voice that chatters away inside of you?
- Never go into battle with it. Accept it is there and then choose not to engage. Observe what that little voice says, smile, and then make a better choice. If you resist it, it will put up a fight and come on stronger, so acceptance and observation are critical components when dealing with this troublesome child.
- Your inner critic exists inside of your mind. It cannot exist in your heart. That little voice is your ego, and your ego has no power. When you enter meditation for the very first time, your inner critic chatters like crazy as it has no power when you bring your awareness into your body. The more often you meditate, the more space you create, and the less power your inner critic has. So, meditate every day. If you are new to meditation, then 5 minutes every morning and 5 minutes every evening before bed. There is no right or wrong way. Sit still, breathe deeply and observe your mind. This is the best way to start.
- Live in the moment. When you don’t, that is when that little voice chatters and gets you to think about what you will do tomorrow or what you did or didn’t do today. Imagine yourself looking up at the inside of your mind to watch your thoughts. Now, ask yourself this question: what is the next thought that will enter my head? What happens? Exactly, no thoughts and that is because you have instantly entered the present moment. You can do this every hour on the hour, all day. Set a reminder in your phone and create that space. The more you do this the easier it will be to calm and tame that inner critic.
- Zero judgement. The inner critic loves to blame and judge. Both yourself and others. So, for the next 7 days I would like you to go about your daily life and observe others people, situations and events without labelling anything or judging anything. Watch what happens. To start with, you will notice how your mind labels and judges everything; whether it’s good or bad, hard or easy or if someone is doing something your ego finds offensive, watch it comment away. Try not to label objects either. Whether it’s a tree or a car, a house or an outfit someone is wearing. Observe everything with no labelling, commenting or judging. Try it for 1 week and watch how much you become aware of that little voice that moans, chatters and causes complete mayhem.
- Exercise regularly. When you exercise you naturally come into your body and away from your mind. It calms you down, brings you into the present moment naturally and on top of that you release chemicals into the brain such as dopamine and serotonin. Both make you happy, more focused and calmer, again a great space to be in. It is much easier to tame the inner critic from this relaxed, happy, positive and vibrant space.
Follow these 5 simple tips and I guarantee your life will change. Your mood will elevate as your frequency goes up and you will stay on path, following your heart. Start now. Not tomorrow. See, that little voice trying to put it of… that’s just your inner critic taking you into the future again. Be powerful. No more being bullied by that invisible voice.
Jerry Sargeant is a world renowned energy healer and author of ‘Heal The You-niverse’. You can find out more about Jerry Sargeant and his work at www.starmagichealing.com
