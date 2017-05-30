Style pick from Ceri Wheeldon

What can we wear to look stylish and fabulous over 50 when it comes to summer occasions like weddings or race meetings ?

Dresses with sleeves seem to be thin on the high street this season, but I have searched to find some that fit the bill, without looking too frumpy.

I shall be sharing my finds over the next couple of weeks – so do check in regularly.

Outfit number one.

I started looking for an outfit for Mother of the Bride – I can see why my friends have resorted to having things custom made! I found it really difficult to find outfits that a) didn’t cost a fortune and b) didn’t look too matronly. I was looking to find something that looked ageless and elegant.

I liked the simplicity of the this Gina Bacconi dress from the Little Black Dress company. The fringing gives this classic style a more contemporary feel. The metallic lace sleeves and overlay give it a lighter , and more luxurious look.

Teamed with simple silver accessories and a grey fascinator it is understated, elegant and chic over 50.

Dress: Gina Bacconi – currently reduced from £300 to £210 at Little Black Dress

Shoes: Silver sandals from House of Fraser £58

Bag: Clutch bag from Little Black Dress £38

Fascinator: This mesh and feather fascinator costs £25 from Little Black Dress