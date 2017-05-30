Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Look stylish over 50: Dressing for summer weddings

Style pick from Ceri Wheeldon

what to wear as mother of the bride

What can we wear to look stylish and fabulous over 50 when it comes to summer occasions like weddings or race meetings ?

Dresses with sleeves seem to be thin on the high street this season, but I have searched to find some that fit the bill, without looking too frumpy.

I shall be sharing my finds over the next couple of weeks – so do check in regularly.

Outfit number one.

I started looking for an outfit for Mother of the Bride – I can see why my friends have resorted to having things custom made! I found it really difficult to find outfits that a) didn’t cost a fortune and b) didn’t look too matronly. I was looking to find something that looked ageless and elegant.

I liked the simplicity of the this Gina Bacconi dress from the Little Black Dress company. The fringing gives this classic style a more contemporary feel. The metallic lace sleeves and overlay give it a lighter , and more luxurious look.

Teamed with simple silver accessories and a grey fascinator it is understated, elegant and chic over 50.

 

Dress: Gina Bacconi – currently reduced from  £300 to  £210 at Little Black Dress

what to wear as mother of the bride image

Shoes: Silver sandals from House of Fraser  £58

Bag: Clutch bag from Little Black Dress  £38

Fascinator:  This mesh and feather fascinator costs £25 from Little Black Dress

 

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

