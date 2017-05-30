Style Pick by Ceri Wheeldon
Continuing with our dressing for summer occasions series , here I have chosen a dress with sleeves in my favourite colour – cobalt blue. It is very similar to one I bought three years ago – I have had lots of wear out of mine – teaming it with diamante drop earrings for evenings I think it suits most skin tones and hair colours so for me is always a winner. This style of dress is ageless, so fabulous for women over 50.
Great dress for wedding guests
This dress is simple, elegant, great for weddings – and the neckline meets the dress code for race meetings such as Ascot- although if you are in the Royal Enclosure at Ascot you would need to swap the fascinator for a hat or headpiece that has a solid base of more than 4 inches in diameter .
The three quarter length sleeves are flattering – and also help draw the eye to the waist .
I have teamed the dress with a blue fascinator and gold clutch and sandals.
The sandals add a contemporary edge to a classic dress.
Dress: Costs £59 from John Lewis and is available in 8 colours – just in case you don’t like blue!
Fascinator: Costs £59 from House of Fraser
Bag: Costs £56.25 (in sale at time of publishing) from John Lewis
Shoes:Cost £129 from House of Fraser
