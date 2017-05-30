Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Style over 50: Dress for a wedding or a day at the races

Style Pick by Ceri Wheeldon

dresses with sleeves cobalt blue dress for wedding or races image

Continuing with our dressing for summer occasions series , here I have chosen a dress with sleeves in my favourite colour – cobalt blue. It is very similar to one I bought three years ago – I have had lots of wear out of mine – teaming it with diamante drop earrings for evenings   I think it suits most skin tones and hair colours so for me is always a winner. This style of dress is ageless, so fabulous for women over 50.

Great dress for wedding guests

This dress is simple, elegant,  great for weddings  – and the neckline meets the dress code for race meetings such as Ascot- although if you are in the Royal Enclosure at Ascot you would need to swap the fascinator for a hat or headpiece that has a solid base of more than 4 inches in diameter .

The three quarter length sleeves are flattering – and also help draw the eye to the waist .

I have teamed the dress with a blue fascinator and gold clutch and sandals.

The sandals add a contemporary edge to a classic dress.

 

Dress:   Costs £59 from John Lewis  and is available in 8 colours – just in case you don’t like blue!

Fascinator: Costs £59   from House of Fraser

Bag: Costs £56.25 (in sale at time of publishing) from John Lewis

Shoes:Cost £129 from House of Fraser

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

