Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

What can you do to make a BBQ healthier?

By Gemma Hurditch for CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine).

how to have healthier barbeques image

 

We all look forward to spending time outdoors with friends and family in summer.  For many, that means a barbecue, but others will have been warned off barbecues by the bad news about harmful chemical reactions that occur when we barbecue meat and seafood. Stressing out about what you eat is not conducive to a relaxing time, so here are some simple steps for maximising enjoyment and decreasing risks:

 

Top tips for healthier barbecues

 

  • Choose organic grass fed meat to reduce exposure to more pollutants.
  • Choose lean cuts and trim the fat or skin off to reduce the amount of fat dripping into the coals, creating carcinogenic smoke.
  • Marinate meats overnight before cooking. Liberal use of spices, vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, even wine or beer in your marinades, can all offer protection from cooking dangers.
  • Reduce shop-bought sugary marinades and BBQ sauces. Instead, get inventive with ginger, rosemary, chilli and oregano.
  • Make your own burgers using organic mince, plenty of spices including turmeric, and garlic.
  • Keep size and portions of meat small. Kebab size pieces reduce time needed for cooking. Longer cooking times create more unwanted chemicals.
  • Don’t eat any very browned/black bits. Try to cook over a lower heat, not an open flame, to reduce chances of charring.
  • In general, the closer food is to the heat source the more damage is done to it (and potentially to you). Continuously turning the meat appears to reduce damage compared to leaving it on one side for long periods.
  • Grill plenty of vegetables and even fruit! Courgettes, aubergine, pineapple, large mushrooms, peppers, asparagus, sweet potato and marinated cauliflower hunks all grill deliciously, and are not burdened by high levels of unwanted chemicals. The phytonutrients in fruit and veg also help to mop up any damage created.
  • Bring a plate of delicious salad. Try some recipes using summer stone fruit and salad leaves to bring plenty of healthful antioxidants to the table.
  • Load up your plate with salad and vegetables so you’re not tempted to over-do it on the meat tray.
  • Keep well hydrated, with a cool glass of mineral water flavoured with fresh cucumber and mint, or some orange slices and fresh raspberries.
  • Charcoal briquettes are toxic to humans. Don’t stand in the smoke!

 

Remember too:

  • Keep children away from the cooking area.
  • Keep raw and cooked meat separate and use separate utensils, trays and chopping boards for them.
  • Throw out marinades that have soaked raw meats.
  • Be sure white meats and pork are cooked through.
  • Avoid sunburn. If sunscreen is desirable, opt for one that is natural or zinc based to cut down on harmful ingredients.

 

Naturopath Gemma Hurditch lectures at CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine), the UK and Ireland’s largest training provider in natural therapies. To find out about CNM courses, visit  www.naturopathy-uk.com

Profile photo of Guest

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Revision: A Parents Guide to Surviving Exams: 3 Top Tips for You and Your Child

Revision: A Parents Guide to Surviving Exams: 3 Top Tips for You and Your Child

Style over 50: Dress for a wedding or a day at the races

Style over 50: Dress for a wedding or a day at the races

Look stylish over 50: Dressing for summer weddings

Look stylish over 50: Dressing for summer weddings

Dating with confidence: looking for love in later years

Dating with confidence: looking for love in later years

Why I will not be ordering from M&S online again

Why I will not be ordering from M&S online again

5 Top Tips to Calm Your Inner Critic

5 Top Tips to Calm Your Inner Critic

Can mindful eating help shift those stubborn pounds? Especially as we approach swimwear season!

Can mindful eating help shift those stubborn pounds? Especially as we approach swimwear season!

Young by Nature: Is Optimism the key?

Young by Nature: Is Optimism the key?

Related Posts

  1. Healthier Christmas Left Overs
  2. What are the best foods for a longer, healthier life?
  3. Antibiotics: How can we reduce our personal use?
  4. Healthy Eating Recipe: Cajun chicken with avocado salad & mango salsa from The Detox Kitchen Bible
  5. My husband has turned into a caveman!

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar