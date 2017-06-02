By Gemma Hurditch for CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine).
We all look forward to spending time outdoors with friends and family in summer. For many, that means a barbecue, but others will have been warned off barbecues by the bad news about harmful chemical reactions that occur when we barbecue meat and seafood. Stressing out about what you eat is not conducive to a relaxing time, so here are some simple steps for maximising enjoyment and decreasing risks:
Top tips for healthier barbecues
- Choose organic grass fed meat to reduce exposure to more pollutants.
- Choose lean cuts and trim the fat or skin off to reduce the amount of fat dripping into the coals, creating carcinogenic smoke.
- Marinate meats overnight before cooking. Liberal use of spices, vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, even wine or beer in your marinades, can all offer protection from cooking dangers.
- Reduce shop-bought sugary marinades and BBQ sauces. Instead, get inventive with ginger, rosemary, chilli and oregano.
- Make your own burgers using organic mince, plenty of spices including turmeric, and garlic.
- Keep size and portions of meat small. Kebab size pieces reduce time needed for cooking. Longer cooking times create more unwanted chemicals.
- Don’t eat any very browned/black bits. Try to cook over a lower heat, not an open flame, to reduce chances of charring.
- In general, the closer food is to the heat source the more damage is done to it (and potentially to you). Continuously turning the meat appears to reduce damage compared to leaving it on one side for long periods.
- Grill plenty of vegetables and even fruit! Courgettes, aubergine, pineapple, large mushrooms, peppers, asparagus, sweet potato and marinated cauliflower hunks all grill deliciously, and are not burdened by high levels of unwanted chemicals. The phytonutrients in fruit and veg also help to mop up any damage created.
- Bring a plate of delicious salad. Try some recipes using summer stone fruit and salad leaves to bring plenty of healthful antioxidants to the table.
- Load up your plate with salad and vegetables so you’re not tempted to over-do it on the meat tray.
- Keep well hydrated, with a cool glass of mineral water flavoured with fresh cucumber and mint, or some orange slices and fresh raspberries.
- Charcoal briquettes are toxic to humans. Don’t stand in the smoke!
Remember too:
- Keep children away from the cooking area.
- Keep raw and cooked meat separate and use separate utensils, trays and chopping boards for them.
- Throw out marinades that have soaked raw meats.
- Be sure white meats and pork are cooked through.
- Avoid sunburn. If sunscreen is desirable, opt for one that is natural or zinc based to cut down on harmful ingredients.
Naturopath Gemma Hurditch lectures at CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine), the UK and Ireland’s largest training provider in natural therapies. To find out about CNM courses, visit www.naturopathy-uk.com
Add a comment