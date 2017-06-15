Article by Frank Apodaca

Do your knees hurt you when you walk or when you are sitting in your living room watching your favorite television show. No matter what your are doing, your knees throb and ache and you just wish there was a way to ease the pain.

There are many reasons why your knees could be hurting so badly. As we age, the cushioning sacks and cartilage we were born with begins to fade, like anything else after years of wear and tear. We may have been on our feet working a manual labor job. Or we raised a number of children, lifting them up when they cried and lugged a myriad of grocery bags and overflowing laundry baskets up and down the stairs. Lets face it, life creeps up on us and our joints pay for it.

The knees might not be the only area of your body that is experiencing these types of discomforts. The neck, lower back, shoulders, etc. are all jointed areas that tend to wear away as we age. Did you realize your sleeping pattern and what type of mattress is in your home may be hurting you more than helping?

Position is Everything

How your body lays on the mattress at night is very important, depending on the type of support you are looking for. You may want to create a sturdier platform for your neck. This is a great idea if this is the area you are having the most displeasure. Take a towel, roll it, and place it under your neck. The next morning you’ll find the soft tissues of your neck are better rested.

Raising your lower legs is another idea, if you are experiencing lower back or hip pain. Even though you were told to sit up straight your entire life, the spine is naturally curved, which distributes the weight of your body correctly so as to not put excess pressure on your back muscles. This position works well with the rolled neck towel we discussed in the previous paragraph.

What About My Knees?

Still, the focus of this piece is knee pain and how to reduce it. We think that if you made certain sleeping positions habitual, you might find that your chronic pain dissipates tremendously.

Wrap Your Knees Around a Pillow

Some experts suggest to “squeeze a pillow” when you are sleeping to reduce that knee pain. To maintain correctness with this position you must sleep on your side so that one leg, with the knees separated by a pillow so they “don’t rub together.” Another way this position can help your sore knees is by relieving the pressure of one knee directly on top of the other.

Maybe you like to sleep on your back. For this position it would be good if you put a pillow underneath your knees. While knee pain may not seem like a big deal, it is always best to take care of these issues as soon as symptoms arise. It isn’t strange for knee pain to develop into further problems, like back and hip pains for example.

Positions for Other Pains

Neck pain can be the result of a poor pillow, but it can also be your mattress. It is said that a firm mattress is the best choice for this type of problem. Of course, neck pain is more often than not associated with back pain. Studies show that around 10% of the world’s population suffers from back pains, and a firm mattress, mixed with recommended sleeping positions will relieve any pressure accumulating around the spine.

Hands On Advice

Carpal tunnel syndrome is not typically connected to insufficient sleep, yet the way your wrists are laid out at night could have a great impact on that wrist pain. “Prop” them up, and also, sleep on your back.

Shoulder a New Position

Shoulders are another area of the body supported by an amazingly complicated joint. If you are experiencing this type of pain then it is suggested to sleep on your back as well. Still, not everyone is able to fall asleep whilst on their back, if this is the case for you, we suggest sleeping on the side with the good shoulder.

Breath Easier When You Sleep

A deviated septum “is a condition in which the nasal septum — the bone and cartilage that divide the nasal cavity of the nose in half.” This type of distress isn’t the same as a sore knee, but it can disrupt your sleep just the same. The recommended sleep position for this problem is to also put a pillow between your legs. Also, if you have a mattress that has the ability to raise the head, it should be up slightly so that breathing is easier for you.

Air Quality Matters

Besides positioning, the quality of the air you are breathing in your home, or bedroom, is also extremely important. Certain green friends like aloe vera, which pulls benzene and formaldehyde from the air, eucalyptus, which promotes the flow of “healthy fluids” in your “air passages”, and even a plant as simple as a fern, Boston fern to be exact, can pull toxins like formaldehyde and xylene from your bedroom atmosphere.