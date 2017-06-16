How to Power-up your aura and chakras with Colour Breathing

Article by Patricia Mercier, author of ‘The Little Book of Chakras’.

As we get older many of us seem to lose power and drive. One solution is to develop awareness of our body’s subtle energy system, enabling us to use energy mindfully every day. As a result, we feel more vibrant and in control of our destiny by accepting the ups and downs of life.

How? The simplest method is to sit quietly, breathing deeper and slower with focussed intention.

Then, as explained below, you imagine the seven rainbow colours, from red through to violet and power breathe each colour into, and around, yourself.

You will begin to sense how you are greater than your physical body and visualise the fine-coloured aura of light that surrounds and nourishes you. For remember, we can’t see electricity – but we know its effect. We can’t see the wind – but we watch the trees moving. We can’t see our heart – but we feel it beating. Likewise, we occasionally see the magic of a rainbow, but we can’t touch it – this is so much like our aura and chakras.

The chakras are points of concentrated energy that nourish us on many levels. They naturally keep us well by constantly channelling subtle energy through our aura into our body – and in return, channel unwanted mental and emotional thoughts, feelings and energies into the earth. Powering up your chakras by Colour Breathing puts you in touch with the ebb and flow of life; it stabilizes your amazing subtle energy field bringing a pattern of wholeness to which your body responds. In turn, this connects to the abundance of the universe.

This is how to Colour Breathe into the chakras.

Take a moment to settle yourself down comfortably having turned off electrical devices such as phone or computer. Clear the clutter from your mind; breathe in three slow deep breaths and then begin, taking three breaths for each chakra;

Base Chakra – imagine your inhalations are the colour red and that this strong energy flows right down to your feet.

Sacral Chakra – imagine your inhalations are the colour orange and that their energy flows down to your pelvic area.

Solar Plexus Chakra – imagine your inhalations are powerful, coloured brilliant yellow and that their energy circulates in the region of your digestive organs.

Heart Chakra – now your inhalations are softer and coloured green. Their energy soothes the heart.

Throat Chakra – imagine your inhalations as a light blue vibrant flow of wind that concentrates around your throat.

Brow/Third Eye Chakra – now your breaths are deep blue, taking you into inner realms through the centre of your brow.

Crown Chakra – these breaths are clear white light. Breathing it in focus its energy around your head.

Finally take one more deep breath and imagine you can push it right down to your feet to energize your whole body. Now move a little, look around and enjoy the feeling of a vibrant balanced body and calm mind.

Patricia Mercier’s latest book, The Little Book of Chakras , published by Gaia/Octopus, brings chakra teachings to life with easy explanations of chakras and prana and how they can be balanced with simple relaxation techniques, colour, essential oils, yoga and meditation.

She is also the author of the best-selling ‘The Chakra Bible’, ‘The Complete Chakra Workshop’, other books on Chakras, New Awareness, Maya Cosmovision, as well as being a trained yoga teacher and holistic healer/practitioner.