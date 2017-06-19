Article by Curly Martin

Cancer was the best thing that has happened to me.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer and an aggressive form of lymphatic cancer and given nine months to live. It was a gruelling time where as well as dealing with my diagnosis, circumstances led me to be unemployed and homeless (but that is a story for another time). However, after an incredible journey of highs and lows, I survived and am thriving and loving life.

After the conventional treatment (operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy) I experimented and researched alternative therapies and lifestyles. This extensive research finally led me to create a wellbeing maintenance routine which is easy to follow and therefore easy to continue on a regular basis. I called this my “Daily Dozen” and this is something I continue to do every day or week. Below are my daily dozen, which I hope will help you (whatever health issues you have overcome) to also maintain that fabulous after fifty feeling!

The 12 twelve things I do to stay fabulous over 50 after surviving cancer

Walking – Every day I make sure I have done some form of walking. I walk fast but not so fast that I am out of breath or break out in a sweat. I simply walk to maintain my health, not for any competitive reasons, just for fun.

I CAN tations – Every day I chant (another word for incantation). My favourite is, ‘I am happy, healthy, wealthy, wise, healed and whole’ which I say in a rhythmic voice as I walk.

Pescatarian –I do not eat meat of any type or meat products. I do eat fish weekly, I eat dairy and eggs and loads of vegetables. I am a farmer’s daughter, so being a pescatarian means I get a lot of ribbing about not eating meat, which I take on the chin. It has been suggested that dairy products are not overly good for you and being a woman over fifty, I consume dairy for the calcium content, thus reducing brittle bone syndrome.

Supplements – I supplement my diet with vitamins and minerals. I know there are scientific studies which say that if you eat a balanced diet you do not need them. The challenge is that I cannot be sure the food I eat has been grown in soil which has all the nutrients I need. So, I take a multi vitamin/mineral supplement every day to act as a back-up to the food I eat.

Fruit – I eat a variety of fruits every day and cannot imagine a day without it.

Restricted coffee and alcohol – I love both of these and I know they are not good for my body. I drink coffee until lunchtime and one bottle of wine a week.

Massage and love mantras – every day when I am in the shower I perform manual lymph drainage massage on my special arm. After the massage, I kiss my arm whilst as the same time saying, ‘I love you.’ Also during this bathroom routine, when I look in the make-up mirror I gaze directly into my eyes and tell myself, ‘I love you.’ This always makes me smile and is a great way to start my day.

Water – I drink between 1 to 1.5 litres of water a day.

Sugar is not always sweet – There is now a much greater understanding of the negative role refined sugar plays in our lives and its effect on obesity, teeth decay and other related health problems. Now, I give up sugar regularly and I have a much reduced sugar intake.

Setting daily goals –I always have daily goals, not in the “must be done or die” approach that some people adhere to but in a gently holistic approach.

Let it go (this one requires an open mind) – I use this technique when things are really bothering or worrying me and the same thoughts keep running around in my head. This is a bit like the ICANtations it is a chant that I replace the thoughts with until the thought goes away.

‘I loosen and let go. I let go and let universe’s love do its perfect work in me, through me, for me.’

I blocked the other thoughts from coming into my mind. I keep doing this in my head or aloud, until the other thoughts lost their hold on my mind. It is a really freeing experience being in control and able to release negative thoughts and worries.

Skin Creams – the skin is the largest organ in our bodies, if you put cream on your skin it is one thing less for the body to have to heal.