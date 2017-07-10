Review by Patricia
Patricia reviews No 7 Lift and Luminate Triple Serum. Here’s what she had to say:
Is there a specific problem this product is supposed to address? If so, what is it?
Anti ageing reduces wrinkles, firms skin, evens skin tone.
Description of product: A light smooth cream with no obvious smell
Price: £35 for 50ml
What are the active ingredients? Matrixyl plus, hyaluonic acid, hibiscus
How is it used? How often? Applied to the face Morning and evening
How easy is it to use? The serum is very easily absorbed into the skin and a little goes along way
Did you notice a difference? How soon did you start to see a difference? There was a gradual difference but after a few weeks there was a noticeable difference in my skin tone.
What did you like about this product? Very light easy to use and lasted a long time so quite economical
What did you dislike about it? nothing
How does it compare to other similar products, or the product you normally use? Lighter in texture than others I use
Would you buy again? Yes, definitely
Would you buy other products in the range? Yes
Would you recommend to a friend? Yes
General comments: good all round product
Does it have the ‘fab’ factor – marks out of 5 5
No 7 Lift and Luminate Serum is available from Boots.com
Pat is in her 70s and has always taken great care of her skin 🙂
