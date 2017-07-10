Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Review: Boots No 7 Lift and Luminate Triple Serum

Review by Patricia 

review No 7 lift and luminate triple serum image

Patricia reviews No 7 Lift and Luminate Triple Serum. Here’s what she had to say:

Is there a specific problem this product is supposed to address? If so, what is it?

Anti ageing reduces wrinkles,  firms skin, evens skin tone.

Description of product:  A light smooth cream with  no obvious smell

Price: £35 for 50ml

What are the active ingredients?  Matrixyl plus, hyaluonic acid, hibiscus

How is it used? How often?  Applied to the face Morning and evening

How easy is it to use?  The serum is very easily absorbed into the skin  and a little goes along way

Did you notice a difference? How soon did you start to see a difference?  There was a gradual difference but after a few weeks there was a noticeable difference in my skin tone.

What did you like about this product?  Very light easy to use and lasted a long time so quite economical

What did you dislike about it?  nothing

How does it compare to other similar products, or the product you normally use? Lighter in texture than others I use

Would you buy again?  Yes, definitely

Would you buy other products in the range?  Yes

Would you recommend to a friend?  Yes

General comments: good all round product

Does it have the ‘fab’ factor – marks out of 5  5

No 7  Lift and Luminate Serum is available from Boots.com

Pat before after image

 

Pat is in her 70s and has always taken great care of her skin 🙂

 

 

