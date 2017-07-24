Pammies – how one woman transformed her self image following breast cancer

An extract from Might Make You Smile by Brenda Burling . A unique, uplifting and often laugh-out-loud collection of anecdotes based on true accounts from people living with cancer.

Pammies

Being in her sixties, Ina found that fashion had skipped past her. She was happy to pick up on perhaps the odd one or two styles, but no longer had the desperate need to be completely up to date with her wardrobe. She was now happy to be comfortable above all else.

She liked to think she watched her weight and was careful in the amount of wine she consumed; she liked to think that, but reality didn’t always match up. Nevertheless, she was a lady who knew life was for living, and that a little overindulgence every now and then was good for the soul.

The tiniest pinprick of blood on the inside of her bra cup was the only indication Ina had that there was the very faint possibility that something wasn’t quite right. Thanks to quick action on her and her doctor’s part, produced the positive test results revealed during a follow-up appointment that Ina had breast cancer. Although shocked and a little scared, Ina was a woman of common sense and cast iron will; she was prepared for the treatments that would come next.

After Reconstructive Surgery

After a double mastectomy and chemotherapy, she already considered herself to be on the home stretch of her ‘run-in’ with cancer, which was how she preferred to think of her illness; a blip that life throws you from time- to-time. It was only when the reconstruction surgery was discussed and finally scheduled that she gave any thought to her appearance. Ina was surprised at how her opinion of her- self had subtly changed.

Suddenly she was shopping for summer clothes; off the shoulder dresses and strappy sun tops. Ina had a vision of something in her mind that she had never considered before. She knew there was one thing she now craved more than anything, a red one-piece swimming costume. Ina kept her longing a secret. She planned a grand unveiling, poolside, on the next family holiday.

Finding a one-piece in bright red took almost as long as the completion of the reconstruction surgery itself. On a cold March morning while browsing in a department store, she came across the longed for item. Finding a size to fit had been a minor issue. The assistant rang the supplier who confirmed that although there was not a demand for that particular size, they did stock them, and one would be sent over with the next delivery.

Preparing for a holiday

Ina recovered from all the surgery and treatments; she had lost a little weight but not so much to make a difference in her ward- robe. The day Ina’s consultant gave her the great news that she was well again, was only a couple of months before the family holiday.

Ina’s excitement grew with every passing day running up to her longed for holiday.

The sun beat down intensely as Ina and three generations of her family touched down in Spain. The villa was perfect, with a huge pool, enormous gardens and terraces, and enough room for all of the grandchildren to run around and have a great time. With bags unpacked and swimming costumes on, every- one made their way down to the pool. Ina kept her sarong tied in the style of a dress so as to not spoil her unveiling. When everyone was in the pool Ina untied her sarong. The grandchildren cheered and clapped, Ina’s children who were grown up and with children of their own, bobbed around open mouthed staring at their mother in shock, and then they too whooped and clapped.

“If Nannie’s got to have pammies, then she’ll have the swimming costume to match.” Ina laughed as she struck a slow-motion running pose, just like Pamela Anderson in Baywatch. The red swimming costume, and Ina’s new figure, was laughed and talked about all holiday by the whole family. From that moment on Ina’s breasts were known to all as her ‘pammies’, and the red swimming costume became a family legend.

Might Make You Smile by Brenda Burling (Matthew James Publishing Ltd) is out now, priced £7.99 in paperback. Ten per cent of net sales from the book will be donated to the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity.

It is anything but the typical book about cancer, containing nearly 50 short stories where nothing is off limits and no subject is taboo. From embarrassing tales of losing a wig or a floating prosthetic starting a shark panic during a seaside dip, to commuting to work with green eyebrows or having a fake nipple shot off with a foam dart, Might Make You Smile has all bases covered.

Author Brenda Burling, who is based in Henham, Essex, was inspired to write the book after listening to her close friends’ own accounts of dealing with cancer.

Brenda, 47, says the aim of collecting the real-life stories — submitted by people across the UK — is to help anyone affected by cancer feel connected with others going through similar experiences, and to show that the disease is not the end of the world.

She said: “The idea for Might Make You Smile came to me whilst listening to friends telling me of their experiences during cancer treatments. When a very close friend was diagnosed at the end of 2015 I knew I had to write the book.

“Humour can be a weapon against disease; shared humour is twice as strong. Being able to find funny moments amid the gloom encourages a positive mind-set, which is important for the healing process.