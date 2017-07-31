Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Summer Activities Fun For The Whole Family

family summer fun

Summer is a perfect season to spend time outside and with the family. The kids are off school and most parents and grandparents have a more flexible work schedule.

Spending time together is important. It strengthens the family bond and allows time for laughter and connections to occur in a more casual environment. See a list of summer activities that are sure to be fun for the whole family.

Head to the Swimming Pool

The temperatures are hot in the summer. Cool off with a family outing at the local swimming pool. Make a day of it and enjoy splashing around together, going down slides and soaking up the sunshine. If you have little ones, head to a pool with different size swimming pools so the entire family can participate. There’s usually a concession stand to cool off at and grab everyone a snack when you’re all finished. If you prefer to stay home, another idea is to purchase a swimming pool to assemble in your backyard and join in with the kids playing games.

Go to A Baseball Game

Going to a baseball game is a great idea for a family outing. It’s a place full of energy, cheering and laughter. Kids of all ages will enjoy themselves. Grab a couple of soft drinks and hot dogs and sit back and relax. There’s usually entertainment throughout the game and a mascot for picture taking. If you’re the type of person who’s more relaxed, find out if they sell grass seats and spread out a blanket to watch the game with the family.

Plant A Garden

Planting a garden is the perfect way to get everyone outside and learning something new. You or your kids may not know where to start, so you can learn together. Play Bingo Blooms to get a head start on learning all about different flowers and when they should be planted. Become a planting expert with the fun guide at Ladbrokes Bingo so you’re prepared with the right supplies and flowers. The resources will also help guide you to planting the flowers in the correct spot in your yard.

Have A Picnic

You’re probably sick of cooking in the kitchen since you’ve been doing it all winter. Head to the store and buy food to have a picnic in the park. Encourage everyone to make their own sandwiches and you can sit back and relax knowing the family is together and you have the day off from cooking. Don’t forget to pack dessert and a few games to play. If you pick a place near the water or in the park where there’s space to run around, you can make an entire day of it.

Conclusion

Summer is a time for family and fun. Don’t let it pass you by without doing a few different exciting activities outside. Gather the whole family and let everyone bond in a laidback environment. Consider making it a weekly or monthly event. There’s something for everyone if you put your thinking cap on and brainstorm different outing ideas. The best part is there’s no limit to how much fun you can have once you’re out there together.

