Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I have always hated having my photo taken, but I keep being asked to post more photos of myself on the website. I am told that although I keep writing about clothes nobody actually sees photos of me wearing any of them. I have a lovely friend who decided that the situation should change – so when I was staying with her in the South of France recently she took some photos of me.

As it happened I had some of the clothes with me that I had been given to review – so we snapped some of the pics of me wearing those, and also some pics of me wearing some of my French market purchases.

I am not a natural model – I can never work out what to do with my hands! I am far too self conscious, but here are the results.

Definitely stepping outside of my comfort zone here! I obviously need to smile a bit more!

I met Tina Malhame, who set up her own fashion label NoLoGo in her 50s. In fact I interviewed Tina as part of our ‘Fab Women’ section of the site. Tina creates linen kaftans, tunics and shirts for her summer collection, and jersey dresses for her winter collection. Tina very kindly gave me a kaftan and shirt to wear on my travels – I seem to have been away most of the summer….so far!

Here I am wearing the NoLoGo kaftan. I love the colours in this one.

Being quite busty I’m not great in loose clothes and prefer to wear things fitted or belted – so I have added belts to mine. For a complete change I also wore one of Tina’s linen shirts. I live in white jeans in the summer – so love to have a variety of colourful tops.

As you can see I also struggle with my hair in heat and humidity! Uncontrollable curls appear !

A big thank to Tina at NoLoGo for the kaftan, and to my friend Pascale who was behind the camera shouting ‘be natural’!

I will share the other pics over the next few days.

Ceri x