We all go through periods in life when stress takes its toll , whether dealing with divorce, bereavement, juggling with too many demands on your time.

Last week Angelina Jolie spoke about how during a particularly stressful time in her life she neglected to put her health and wellbeing first and ended up suffering with Bells Palsy. Bells Palsy a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face.

If you, like Jolie, struggle with feeling stressed and low you are not alone – with 13.3 million working days lost per year due to stress, depression and anxiety in the UK, according to the Mental Health Foundation We have spoken to experts, Nutritionist Cassandra Barns and Dr Marilyn Glenville PHD, one of the UK’s leading Nutritionists, about how we can look after ourselves and put our health first in times of stress…

Have a laugh

Believe it or not there is truth to the phrase ‘laughter is the best medicine.’ Marilyn explains, “Having a laugh is one of the best remedies for stress – it triggers healthy changes in our body. Many studies show that laughter boosts our energy, decreases stress hormones, improves immunity and diminishes pain. Laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the natural feel-good chemicals that make us happier and relaxed.” So, when possible make time to have a laugh with friends or try cracking a joke or two yourself.

Eat Smart

When we experience stressful situations in our lives whether it be at work or at home, we can develop a tendency to skip meals or reach for sugary, comfort food. However, at these times it can be more important than ever to make sure we take care of ourselves and eat the right foods.

Keep it Small

Marilyn explains, “Balancing blood sugar is essential in lowering stress because the crashes in sugar levels which happen through the day (due to go long periods without food and not eating the right foods) stimulates the stress hormones, adrenaline and cortisol to be released. So ensure you have a small meal every 2-3 hours that contains protein (eat breakfast, lunch and dinner plus a snack mid morning and one mid afternoon). For example, a hard-boiled egg, 10-12 almonds, a small can of tuna and brown rice. This will help in stopping those roller-coaster highs and cravings for sweet foods. Because your blood sugar isn’t allowed to drop, your body will no longer have to ask you for a quick fix. As your blood sugar steadies, so will your mood swings – reduced adrenaline levels will automatically make you feel happier and calmer inside and feel less stressed.”

Ditch the Caffeine

“There’s no denying that caffeine can give you a boost of energy. But caffeine actually has a stress-like effect on the body, including raising your levels of stress hormones such as adrenaline. This means that if you’re already stressed or anxious, it can make things worse. So cutting down will likely be helpful. Switching to Matcha tea, such as Clearspring’s Matcha Shot may also be beneficial, because although it contains some caffeine, it also contains theanine – an amino acid that has relaxing and calming properties,” recommends Nutritionist Cassandra Barns.

B happy!

Making sure your supplement savvy can help get your smile shining. Marilyn explains, “Certain nutrients can be very helpful in reducing stress levels, such as B vitamins, especially B5 for stress relief and energy, chromium for blood sugar balance, L-theanine for reducing anxiety and finally Siberian Ginseng, which acts as a tonic to the adrenal glands. If you feel your diet is lacking, Try NHP’s Tranquil Woman Support, (£22.97, www.naturalhealthpractic.com).”

Get Active

If you feel like you can’t escape from your mounting worries, it might be worth lacing up and leaving the house for a 20-minute run?

If you choose to get active here are Cassandra’s tips, “Getting the balance right is important when it comes to exercise. Exercise stimulates release of endorphins, which make us feel happy and relaxed afterwards. Getting enough exercise can also help us sleep better, which then helps us to cope with stress.

However, if you’re very stressed, take care with the types and duration of exercise you choose. It may be best to avoid endurance exercise such as long-distance running, or very high intensity exercise such as spinning classes – unless these involve short intervals of high intensity with longer periods of rest. Intense exercise can have a negative effect of raising your levels of stress hormones and making you more anxious, stressed and tired. Good types of exercise to go for can include weight training, interval training with longer periods of rest, moderate intensity aerobic-type exercise such as cycling, team sports where there is a good element of enjoyment too, or relaxing exercise such as certain types of yoga.”

Snuggle Up

Another element that can elude us when we’re stressed but is immensely important for our health is sleep.

Cassandra explains, “A good night’s sleep can be a great stress-reliever. Unfortunately, of course, sleeping well can be easier said than done when you’re already stressed or anxious. Do what you can to get to bed early enough to get seven to eight hours’ sleep, make sure your bedroom is a calming environment, and set up a good wind-down routine in the evening, such as taking a warm bath. Take a magnesium supplement in the evening too. Magnesium is known as ‘nature’s tranquiliser’ as it’s associated with calming and relaxing properties – it may help you sleep and cope better with stress.

Take control

One of the most common feelings associated with stress is lack of control, and sometimes even that stress is managing you rather than you having any control over it. Often, even the smallest exercise like sitting down and making a list of your priorities, and how you can manage them, can help clear your mind.

Marilyn reminds us, “If you feel the symptoms of stress coming on, learn to get your priorities right. There is nothing in your life right now more important than your health. Learn to say no if you feel that you have taken on too much. Being assertive is invigorating and empowering. It also helps to make lists of what is or is not a priority and to tackle the priority tasks first. This will help give you a sense of control over your life.”