Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Holiday Dressing – with JD Williams

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

50plus style black floral maxi dress

When on holiday I wear things  I typically wouldn’t wear in the UK.  Mainly because of our typical British summers – just as you think there is hope for a good summer and bring out your maxis and strappy tops  autumnal weather appears.   I was sent an email by somebody today with a picture of the view from her window – she described our summer as ’50 shades of grey without the sex’.

Given the scarcity of sun, we don’t always want to spend a fortune on clothes that will not get that much wear.

But,  here are just a few ideas from the JD Williams range – for whenever the sun does appear or you get the chance to escape the grey skies.

I’ve included the images from the site so you can see what they look like online – as well as on me.  To give you an idea of sizing I am 5ft 6ins and am wearing a size 10.

The Maxi Dress

black tropical print maxi dress 50plus style black floral maxi dress

I love maxis – but try to avoid anything with too much volume. I also like to wear a bra. This dress ticks both boxes – the straps are wide enough to wear a normal bra – and the dress , in a cotton jersey, is straight enough to skim and not swamp.  JD Williams Black tropical Dress A bargain at £25

 

Colourful Top

50 plus sholiday dressing holiday dressing red top

 

White jeans with colourful tops are pretty well a staple when I go away. I liked the vibrancy of the print- and the cut of the sleeves  on this cold shoulder top – it covers the arms just where you need it without having an obvious sleeve. JD Williams Red Ruffle Top Price : £25

Linen trousers with a twist

Trousers needn’t be boring – these are loose and flowing – although I have to confess they are not the easiest to sit down in! These split palazzo trousers are £45.  JD Williams Split Linen Trousers I teamed mine with a plain bardot top .

50plus holiday dressing holiday dressing 50plus

 

 

Most of my accessories are from the French markets – you can read about my shopping tips for the markets in the South of France here:

 

Clothes Shopping in the markets in the South of France

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Why spend over £70,000 in a lifetime on beauty products? Because you’re worth it.

Why spend over £70,000 in a lifetime on beauty products? Because you’re worth it.

Why stores and brands just love us to impulse shop

Why stores and brands just love us to impulse shop

Steps for cohabiting couples to protect their finances

Steps for cohabiting couples to protect their finances

50plus style on a budget - dress well for less for summer holidays

50plus style on a budget - dress well for less for summer holidays

As Helen Mirren is less than complimentary about moisturisers, will you be ditching yours?

As Helen Mirren is less than complimentary about moisturisers, will you be ditching yours?

Why can Nutrition seem confusing?

Why can Nutrition seem confusing?

Simple tips for adding more steps into your day

Simple tips for adding more steps into your day

How to manage your health when you are stressed

How to manage your health when you are stressed

Related Posts

  1. Holiday dressing over 50: What to pack for a summer holiday
  2. Lorraine Kelly and JD Williams – why I am disappointed at the reaction
  3. Summer dressing – NoLoGo style – with a reluctant model!
  4. An interview with Lorraine Kelly on bodyshape, colour and her collection for JD Williams
  5. How to look chic over 50 on holiday

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar