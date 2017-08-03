Article by Ceri Wheeldon

When on holiday I wear things I typically wouldn’t wear in the UK. Mainly because of our typical British summers – just as you think there is hope for a good summer and bring out your maxis and strappy tops autumnal weather appears. I was sent an email by somebody today with a picture of the view from her window – she described our summer as ’50 shades of grey without the sex’.

Given the scarcity of sun, we don’t always want to spend a fortune on clothes that will not get that much wear.

But, here are just a few ideas from the JD Williams range – for whenever the sun does appear or you get the chance to escape the grey skies.

I’ve included the images from the site so you can see what they look like online – as well as on me. To give you an idea of sizing I am 5ft 6ins and am wearing a size 10.

The Maxi Dress

I love maxis – but try to avoid anything with too much volume. I also like to wear a bra. This dress ticks both boxes – the straps are wide enough to wear a normal bra – and the dress , in a cotton jersey, is straight enough to skim and not swamp. JD Williams Black tropical Dress A bargain at £25

Colourful Top

White jeans with colourful tops are pretty well a staple when I go away. I liked the vibrancy of the print- and the cut of the sleeves on this cold shoulder top – it covers the arms just where you need it without having an obvious sleeve. JD Williams Red Ruffle Top Price : £25

Linen trousers with a twist

Trousers needn’t be boring – these are loose and flowing – although I have to confess they are not the easiest to sit down in! These split palazzo trousers are £45. JD Williams Split Linen Trousers I teamed mine with a plain bardot top .

Most of my accessories are from the French markets – you can read about my shopping tips for the markets in the South of France here:

