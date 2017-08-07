As Helen Mirren is less than complimentary about moisturisers, will you be ditching yours?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

As the face of L’Oreal’s Age Perfect range, you would think Helen Mirren would be a shouting from the rooftops about the benefits of using moisturiser, but it seems not. According to press reports Helen spoke out at a L’Oreal event in Cannes and said that moisturiser “probably does f*** all”. Not exactly delicately put and rather surprising given her role as a brand ambassador!

But is she right? And why would she become a spokesperson for a product she doesn’t believe in?

I use serums and moisturisers on a daily basis – I cannot imagine not doing so . My mother has fabulous skin at 78 and attributes her lack of wrinkles to faithfully adhering to a skincare routine – which includes using a moisturiser morning and evening (in fact mum loves to review skincare products for mature skin).

Moisturiser replaces the loss of oil in the skin due to washing and showering, helps rehydrate dry skin due to climate or central heating, prevents skin from flaking, and provides a protective barrier. With our skin losing moisture as we age, advancements in the science of skincare products can offer products at all price points to help combat the effects of ageing on the skin – to a degree.

I love the feel of my skin after applying a good moisturiser – it is as much a part of my routine as cleaning my teeth. I shall continue to share my skincare ‘finds’ with the Fab after Fifty community – because personally when it comes to skincare I think I’m worth it!

Will you stop using moisturiser?

If Helen Mirren wishes to stop applying hers , then I wish her good luck. Personally I will continue to use mine . It will be interesting to see if she is willing to share her before and afters if she does stop using moisturiser ….or even be open to have her skin analysed by a professional to see if the quality of her skin is affected .

It will be interesting to see if she remains a brand ambassador for L’Oreal.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe in the benefits of using a moisturiser?