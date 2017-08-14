Review of Vichy Double-Usage In Shower Aftersun Oil

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I love being outdoors – especially in the summer…and I am very lucky to be able to spend time in the South of France. The down side is the drying effect the sun, and dipping in and out of the water can have on my skin. My legs in particular are quite dry, but to be honest I don’t have the patience to lather myself in body lotion twice a day- and I hate that ‘greasy ‘ feeling that some body lotions can leave. I don’t have the patience to wait for lotions to absorb into the skin, and I don’t like strongly scented products compete with my perfume. that I am very much a shower, dress and go type of person. I was pleased to come across a product that solved the problem and didn’t cost a fortune, Vichy After Sun Oil.

It’s great to take on holiday – and apparently can extend your tan by up to 60%. To be honest I tend to wear high factor sunscreen (I have a lot of moles) and use fake tan – and my very pasty legs , when exposed to the sun, go from blue tinged to a warmer shade of white! I used to work with somebody who had been a pathologist – he used to say that I was naturally paler than most of the corpses he had worked with!

Absorbs really quickly

The oil can be used in the shower and rinsed off, or applied directly to the skin. it absorbs really quickly, does not leave an residue like some oils, yet your skin has a nice sheen after using . It smells ‘fresh’ and clean. A smell of the ocean. Although its designed to be an after sun product, I’m hoping it will also be effective when to combat the drying effect of central heating in the winter .

The key ingredients are shea oil (to nourish and moisturise) , apricot kernel ( which protcts the skin’s barrier) , blackcurrant seed oil (which contains Omga 3 and Omega 6) and echium seed oil which contains Omega 3,6 and 9 which provides the skin with a balance of fats to help smooth and regenerate the skin.

I think it is reasonably priced at £13 and will definitely be adding to my daily routine . It is available from Boots

