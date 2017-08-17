10 top tips to get your Mojo back and be truly Fab After 50

By Ann McCracken, author of How To Get Back Your Mojo

1. Remember age is just a number! If you feel great inside, it will shine through to all those around you – this is Mojo.

2. Neuroscience research is showing that positive feelings rejuvenate the cells in your body, helping you to refresh your energy.

3. Take control of your day by being prepared for what you expect to happen and fully accepting when things get changed.

4. Sometimes plans can change hour by hour and are often beyond your control – develop a flexible approach to such happenings and often better outcomes are the result!

5. Value every day you have on this earth, as if it were your last. Show compassion to others and offer friendship, show interest and learn new communication skills to converse with confidence and listen with attention

6. Go to bed with a positive intent to sleep well and deeply; the best way to induce this is to learn deep diaphragmatic breathing. When you focus on this fully, your day recedes and peace takes the place of words, thoughts and feelings and the first stage of sleep is achieved.

7. Restful sleep is such a great gift to yourself, as it allows the body and mind to relax, rejuvenate and refresh. If perchance you don’t have a good, restful sleep just close it out and get on with your day, reduce energy draining activities and make a plan to achieve a better rest the following evening. *

8. If you feel your Mojo is reduced or disappeared altogether, write down what has changed in your life, who or what changed it and what you plan to do about it. Now put the plan into action! Take responsibility for rejuvenating your own Mojo!

9. Learn something new or change the way you carry out a routine activity. Keep it a secret if you can, until you have mastered/developed the necessary skill and this will stop the doubters amongst your friends and family who may try to put you off!

10, 50 is the new 40. Computers, household aids, job opportunities, fitness and diet information all contribute to help keep many people healthier, with a younger outlook but with the advantage of experience, knowledge and wisdom. This old-fashioned word – wisdom – is often dismissed, but wisdom is extremely valuable and may help you when somebody hurts you and wisdom kicks in, encouraging you to understand their situation rather than trying to hurt them back. You will feel better and you may even save a friendship or relationship.

I have a friend who is such a role model for “age is no barrier”: at 81 she does Zumba exercises when she gets up, works in her large garden most days, walks, jogs a little every day, swims once a week, eats a really healthy diet most of the time, has her hair in a stylish bob, and meets or hosts friends at least once a week. Let’s all emulate this lady in our own way!

*See sleep and flexibility post

Ann McCracken is a scientist, psychotherapist, author and trainer in stress, wellbeing and resilience. She has decades of experience working with organisations and individuals and she is the former Vice President of the International Stress Management Association. Stress is her specialist subject! Ann’s first book, The Stress Gremlins – is a practical self-help book with exercises and ideas to support good mental health. This new book – How To Get Back Your Mojo – takes the Gremlin concept even further; as a unique way of providing an explanation about how we react to situations and helps individuals to recognise their reactions and inform their behaviour.

http://www.annmccracken.co.uk/