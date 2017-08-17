Article by Ann McCracken

This information is a helpful guide if you have a problem with sleeping, use it with the Top Tips. It may take a few weeks to really establish a new sleep pattern so persevere, and if there is no improvement after 4 weeks, seek professional advice, as sleep is an essential part of your wellbeing.

How much sleep do you need?

The amount of sleep that each adult needs does vary, and is not the same for everyone. Most do require between seven & eight hours during which time the brain is able to carry out essential internal “housekeeping”, sorting & processing the day’s events which also then makes memory storage more efficient.

However, there are some who find they can manage on less than seven hours, and certainly occasional nights with less are manageable. However, a consistent sleep deficit is likely to affect your ability to perform and function at your best.

A sleeping difficulty can also be a sign of underlying medical problems like depression, anxiety and stress that means you should seek professional advice from your GP.

The following guidelines may seem obvious, but sometimes the simple and easy changes can make a big difference, especially if several of them apply to you.

Check your Sleeping Environment

Use comfortable bedding:

Make changes if needed to, mattress, pillows, duvet, blankets

Find a comfortable temperature setting for sleeping: If your bedroom is too cold or too hot, it can keep you awake

Keep the room well ventilated: A cool (not cold) bedroom is often the most conducive to sleep

Minimise any distracting noises and eliminate as much light as possible

Stop using your bed as an office or workroom: Let your body “know” that the bed is associated with sleeping

Getting Ready for Bed

Try a light snack before bed. A small easy to digest snack or warm milky drink may help you to sleep

Practice relaxation techniques before bed. Activities such as yoga, deep breathing, meditation and visualization may help relieve anxiety and reduce muscle tension

Don’t take your worries to bed. Leave your worries about job, school, daily life, etc., behind when you go to bed. You can download our worksheet to assess your worries from the ISMA website

Establish a pre-sleep ritual. A warm bath or a few minutes of light reading, can help you sleep

Get into your favorite sleeping position. If you don’t fall asleep within 15-30 minutes, get up,go into another room, and read until sleepy.

After 3-4 weeks of making any changes, you may find it helpful to reassess your progress.However, if you still have concerns about your sleeping, it is advisable to seek medical advice.

What is your sleep pattern?

1. I am unable to get to sleep because: My head is buzzing with thoughts plans, worries.

YES / NO

2. I get to sleep, but then wake up in the middle of the night with: My head is full of (mostly negative) thoughts, questions, and trying to find answers.

YES /NO

I am unable to get to sleep – tips to help:

Accept you have done the best you can for now and will tackle any concerns in a planned way tomorrow

Soak in a warm, relaxing bath

Add a drop of lavender oil to an oil burner with some water

Add a drop of lavender oil to a tissue or handkerchief under your pillow

Learn deep abdominal breathing and take three or more long, slow, deep breaths then as you exhale, feel your body relaxing ready for sleep

2. I get to sleep, but then wake up in the middle of the night – tips to help:

Keep a pen and pad beside the bed, as soon as you awake up, write down your waking thought(s) then turn over and go back to sleep telling yourself you can now deal with this in the morning

Accept that you have done the best you can right now and that you will deal with the thought in a planned way tomorrow

Place the thought in a mental box to be revisited in the morning

Return to sleep by initiating some deep abdominal breaths

What to AVOID that may be causing or contributing to your sleep difficulties

More than five cups of coffee a day can increase the pulse rate & interfere with sleep patterns, cutdown or stop if possible. More than ten cups of tea will have the same effect

Cola drinks contain large amounts of caffeine also & can interfere with relaxation, as can poor eating habits & very low calorie diets

Small amounts of alcohol can be relaxing but alcohol can also over stimulate

Smoking within one hour of bedtime – make a determined effort to give up smoking

Over-exercising before bedtime – this again is too stimulating & it can be difficult to bring down the adrenalin levels

If you have a TV in the room, at the appropriate bedtime, the TV should be turned off as it is an engaging, stimulating medium and can preclude sleep

Top Tips If You Can’t Get To Sleep

Start to fix a bedtime and an awakening time: The body “gets used” to falling asleep at a regular time (really important for children). Even if you are retired or not working, this is an essential component of good sleeping habits.

Reading a good book: Light reading (not a thriller) helps many to unwind and relax giving time for you.

Try a warm bath: Not too hot or immediately before you get into bed. Light some candles and indulge yourself, try lavender or jasmine scent that can help to lift tension.

Progressive relaxation: Use slow deep diaphragmatic breathing as you release the tension from your muscles. You can also download the ’60 second tranquiliser’ free from the ISMAUK website:

Have a well-ventilated room: A hot stuffy bedroom or one that is too cold will affect your sleep, wear light cotton night clothes.

Try a low volume radio: Some people find this helps them go to sleep, since radio is a less engaging than the visual stimulus of television.

Avoid electronic gadgets: Television, computers, smart phones all stimulate the brain making it harder to relax and drift into a good quality sleep

Avoid napping during the day: Late afternoon for most people is a “sleepy time.” If you feel you have to, try to limit the nap to 30-45 minutes, provided you can still sleep well at night

Avoid alcohol at least 3-4 hours before bedtime: While alcohol has an immediate sleep-inducing effect, a few hours later, as the alcohol levels in your blood start to fall, there is then a stimulant or wake-up effect.

Avoid caffeine 3-4 hours before bedtime. This includes caffeinated beverages such as coffee, tea and many sodas, as well as chocolate.

Keep hydrated: Approximately 2 litres of water a day is recommended (includes drinks made with water).

Avoid heavy, spicy, or sugary foods 3-4 hours before bedtime. These can affect your ability to stay asleep. Eat your last main meal at least 2 hours before bedtime.

A light snack before bed: This can help prevent a low blood sugar if you wake in the night feeling hungry. It needs to be easily digestible like a glass of milk that also contains tryptophan which assists sleep.

Exercise regularly, but not right before bed. Regular exercise, particularly in the afternoon, can help deepen sleep. Strenuous exercise within the 2 hours before bedtime can decrease your ability to fall asleep.

If you need help to sleep, start by talking to your GP … today!

Ann McCracken is a scientist, psychotherapist, author and trainer in stress, wellbeing and resilience. She has decades of experience working with organisations and individuals and she is the former Vice President of the International Stress Management Association. Stress is her specialist subject! Ann’s first book, The Stress Gremlins – is a practical self-help book with exercises and ideas to support good mental health. This new book – How To Get Back Your Mojo – takes the Gremlin concept even further; as a unique way of providing an explanation about how we react to situations and helps individuals to recognise their reactions and inform their behaviour.

