Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a. The Wandering Parisian

If VOGUE.fr is not on your laptop, or if you don’t have time to pore over the 300+ pages of Paris VOGUE’s Collections Automne-Hiver 2017-2018 Special Edition, here are a few selected highlights for we FabAfterFifty women.

There are three major trends of which you want to be aware:

Transparency

No we are not talking about transparent mini-skirts or plastic shoes, but you may find a fabulous transparent raincoat that has a distinctly modern feel and carefully vetted transparent sleeves, or shoulder cut-outs can definitely work for you.

(Image: coat by Calvin Klein available at Matches Fashion)

Warm Colors

Bright reds in cherry, geranium or lacquer can be worn by many, particularly as boots or bags. Check your shades scrupulously and don’t wear something near your face if it is not flattering.

(Image: Sara Battaglia cape blouse and roksander dress)

Silver

The new metallics are less about chain mail than they are about sportswear and new-tech fabrics. Silvery puffers are very hot this season, as are bright gray satins. Think about how one of these bright pieces might pick up your wardrobe.

As for the designers and their runway looks, there were many beautiful jacket and trouser combinations, even Isabel Marant – known for her skimpy bohemian dresses –showed ankle length black trousers (with a silver side piping!) with a long belted jacket. Lanvin also showed a beautiful black suit with a longer jacket. Coat dresses that would be excellent office attire were shown at both Stella McCartney and Vanessa Seward. Both Issey Miyake and Acne Studios showed navy pinstripes in long lean silhouettes – another work day option. Akris did both black and brights in its usual sophisticated, buttoned-up but sexy way. Tomas Maier is a particular favorite of mine and did a number of graceful, sophisticated day to night dresses in black.

Interestingly enough, there were several shapes at Alexander Wang that I thought could work well for women like us – the fishnet mini not being one of them. Oscar de la Renta has a new design team and their youth and enthusiasm looked good to me, definitely a fresh look at stalwart, go-to coats and separates. Max Mara had lots of desirable pieces too.

(Image: Acne Studios Suit available from Matches Fashion)

If your budget doesn’t run to couture, do take a moment to skim the websites of the above Designers – colors and shapes and textures define a season, usually you can find something that feels new in your favorite High Street location.

(Image: Max Mara dress available from Matches Fashion)