Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

The Paris Fall 17 Collections – Picks to be stylish over 50

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a. The Wandering Parisian

paris collection fall 2017 image

If VOGUE.fr is not on your laptop, or if you don’t have time to pore over the 300+ pages of Paris VOGUE’s Collections Automne-Hiver 2017-2018 Special Edition, here are a few selected highlights for we FabAfterFifty women.

 

There are three major trends of which you want to be aware:

  1. Transparency

fall 2017 Calnin Klein transparent raincoatNo we are not talking about transparent mini-skirts or plastic shoes, but you may find a fabulous transparent raincoat that has a distinctly modern feel and carefully vetted transparent sleeves, or shoulder cut-outs can definitely work for you.

(Image: coat by Calvin Klein available at Matches Fashion)

  1. Warm Colors

 

Bright reds in cherry, geranium or lacquer can be worn by many, particularly as boots or bags. Check your shades scrupulously and don’t wear something near your face if it is not flattering.

 

red cape blouse autumn 2017 style over 50 image
    1. (Image: Sara Battaglia cape blouse and roksander dress)
  1. Silver

The new metallics are less about chain mail than they are about sportswear and new-tech fabrics. Silvery puffers are very hot this season, as are bright gray satins. Think about how one of these bright pieces might pick up your wardrobe.

 

As for the designers and their runway looks, there were many beautiful jacket and trouser combinations, even Isabel Marant – known for her skimpy bohemian dresses –showed ankle length black trousers (with a silver side piping!) with a long belted jacket. Lanvin also showed a beautiful black suit with a longer jacket. Coat dresses that would be excellent office attire were shown at both Stella McCartney and Vanessa Seward. Both Issey Miyake and Acne Studios showed navy pinstripes in long lean silhouettes – another work day option. Akris did both black and brights in its usual sophisticated, buttoned-up but sexy way. Tomas Maier is a particular favorite of mine and did a number of graceful, sophisticated day to night dresses in black.

acne studios navy pinstripe fall 2017 image

Interestingly enough, there were several shapes at Alexander Wang that I thought could work well for women like us – the fishnet mini not being one of them. Oscar de la Renta has a new design team and their youth and enthusiasm looked good to me, definitely a fresh look at stalwart, go-to coats and separates. Max Mara had lots of desirable pieces too.

(Image: Acne Studios Suit available from Matches Fashion)

max mara black dress with sleeves fall 2017 image

If your budget doesn’t run to couture, do take a moment to skim the websites of the above Designers – colors and shapes and textures define a season, usually you can find something that feels new in your favorite High Street location.

(Image: Max Mara dress available from Matches Fashion)

 

 

Meredith Keeve

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

More Posts

Follow Me:
Twitter

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

10 top tips to get your Mojo back and be truly Fab After 50

10 top tips to get your Mojo back and be truly Fab After 50

How to Sleep Well - A comprehensive guide

How to Sleep Well - A comprehensive guide

Ambition has no age limit. Septuagenarian Dorah Blume publishes her first novel to critical acclaim

Ambition has no age limit. Septuagenarian Dorah Blume publishes her first novel to critical acclaim

Review of Vichy Double-Usage In Shower Aftersun Oil

Review of Vichy Double-Usage In Shower Aftersun Oil

Why spend over £70,000 in a lifetime on beauty products? Because you’re worth it.

Why spend over £70,000 in a lifetime on beauty products? Because you’re worth it.

Why stores and brands just love us to impulse shop

Why stores and brands just love us to impulse shop

Steps for cohabiting couples to protect their finances

Steps for cohabiting couples to protect their finances

50plus style on a budget - dress well for less for summer holidays

50plus style on a budget - dress well for less for summer holidays

Related Posts

  1. Denise Welch shares her tips for being stylish over 50 when starting over
  2. Actress Jane Seymour Looks Stylish at 60
  3. Stylish summer shorts
  4. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 25- the stylish wedding guest
  5. Look stylish over 50. How many ways can you style one little black dress? Video series

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar