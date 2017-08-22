Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is included in many topical serums, but I was interested in trying the HA based Teoxane Advanced Filler serum developed by Teosyal. Teosyal is known for its hyaluronic acid dermal fillers used by cosmetic doctors for injections in over 80countries – so I thought that in now offering HA in serums to consumers , they must be confident in the effectiveness of the product.

I have been applying only in the mornings – and have concentrated the product on the areas where I have the most lines – my forehead and crows feet. I am very aware of these lines, but made a decision not to have botox. It is very hard for me to give an honest review of the anti-wrinkle products I review if I have used botox to eliminate the wrinkles before using them. In fact I wish some beauty bloggers generally were a little more open about what treatments they have, and what products they do actually use so that we know that the results they talk about are genuine and realistic. Still, back to Teoxane! After applying over my face I dabbed a little extra cream onto my wrinkles and let it absorb into my skin. After 2 weeks the fine lines are hardly noticeable. The deeper lines are definitely softer. I can see a difference.

Nothing is going to be as effective as botox when it comes to eradicating wrinkles, but if you want to soften them then I think this is a great serum to use. And the science behind it seems to make sense.

The science behind the product.

Teosyal have developed a patented, cross-linked Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA), using the same technology as the dermal filler injections. , this patented process of cross-linking creates a hyaluronic gel that’s more elastic and suitable for filling in wrinkles and creating volume. Cross-linked HA is also more resistant to degradation when used in fillers, with a lasting effect in the dermis from 12-18 months but still absorbs into the body naturally. The benefits of this technology have been adapted in Teoxane Cosmeceuticals’ range to form a mesh on the application zone, like a second skin, which is breathable and progressively releases active ingredients whilst preserving hydration, smoothing and re-plumping the skin. The microspheres of hyaluronic acid settle at the bottom of wrinkles and fill them effectively. It also contains matrixyl 3000 which stimulates collagen.

RHA hydrates rather than moisturises, and helps the skin retain more water than basic HA.

In tests after 28 days, results showed hydration increased by 25%, elasticity by 10% and wrinkle depth decreased by 17%.

TEOXANE ADVANCED FILLER NORMAL SKIN 50ml

Derma-restructuring Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Normal to Combination Skin

I would definitely recommend this especially if, like me, you have forehead lines that normal skincare products don’t seem to make any difference to. I only use small amounts for each application so it lasts quite a while – I will updates you as to how long once I have finished!

Cost £75 is the RRP, but I definitely have found it for as low as £58 on Amazon