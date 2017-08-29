Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style over 50: Inspiration from Fall Fashion in France

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a The Wandering Parisian

french trends for 50 plus style image

In our last blog we covered the Couture Collections for 2017/2018 from French VOGUE. Now that September is around the corner even local newspapers in the UK are running features. So here from Paris – and from the leading French newspaper LE FIGARO – is my spin, on their spin, with FabAfterFifty readers in mind. These are the guidelines to think about as you peruse the high street or Harvey Nicks.

You can see Le Figaro’s 20 key looks for autumn 2017 here

In their ultimately Cartesian way, the French think about dressing as a formula. ‘Formula Dressing’ as an equation of Fabric, Prints, Colours and Cuts.

Key pieces for Autumn

For Fall 2017 big sweaters, shearling, denim, vinyl, leather and velvet are key. They love the Asymetrical Cashmere at Burberry, a leather jacket from Maison Ullens, the quilted velvet from Maje and a Denim jumpsuit at APC.

 

They like print for fall, but I decline to make such a recommendation for FAF readers.

 

The Colour of the season is pink, in every shade and intensity and also blue in every shade from periwinkle to midnight. They recommend & Other Stories, one of the brands from H&M, but you have in London a new ARKET which, (apparently from the articles and photos I have seen), will carry simple, well cut pieces that may update your wardrobe easily. Metallic sheen is also important and they specifically mention IRO and Vanessa Seward. Remember that metallic is not restricted to grey or silver, and that it can be luminous and flattering in the right piece. Be sure and look at things in natural light.

 

The Cut of the season is asymmetric. Practiced with an eye to proportion, this can work advantageously for the 50+, but stay with simplicity and structure. Avoid the handkerchief hem or other bohemian affectations. Avoid the 70’s throwback look. The rule of thumb is if you lived through it the first time, avoid it during comeback stage.

 

Special Tip

Everywhere this season we are seeing a vinyl or patent leather Trench. My upcoming blog will give more details but if you are in Paris, do not hesitate to go to:

Trenchconnexion,10 r Laborde, 75008 PARIS

Image credit: adapted from Le Figaro

 

Meredith Keeve

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

A Fitter Body for a Better Memory: 5 tips to increase your aerobic exercise

Review of Teoxane Advanced Filler Derma-Restructuring  Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Herbs for Digestive Health

Looking after your mental health – how to give your brain a workout

The Paris Fall 17 Collections - Picks to be stylish over 50

10 top tips to get your Mojo back and be truly Fab After 50

How to Sleep Well - A comprehensive guide

Ambition has no age limit. Septuagenarian Dorah Blume publishes her first novel to critical acclaim

