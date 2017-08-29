Style over 50: Inspiration from Fall Fashion in France

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a The Wandering Parisian

In our last blog we covered the Couture Collections for 2017/2018 from French VOGUE. Now that September is around the corner even local newspapers in the UK are running features. So here from Paris – and from the leading French newspaper LE FIGARO – is my spin, on their spin, with FabAfterFifty readers in mind. These are the guidelines to think about as you peruse the high street or Harvey Nicks.

You can see Le Figaro’s 20 key looks for autumn 2017 here

In their ultimately Cartesian way, the French think about dressing as a formula. ‘Formula Dressing’ as an equation of Fabric, Prints, Colours and Cuts.

Key pieces for Autumn

For Fall 2017 big sweaters, shearling, denim, vinyl, leather and velvet are key. They love the Asymetrical Cashmere at Burberry, a leather jacket from Maison Ullens, the quilted velvet from Maje and a Denim jumpsuit at APC.

They like print for fall, but I decline to make such a recommendation for FAF readers.

The Colour of the season is pink, in every shade and intensity and also blue in every shade from periwinkle to midnight. They recommend & Other Stories, one of the brands from H&M, but you have in London a new ARKET which, (apparently from the articles and photos I have seen), will carry simple, well cut pieces that may update your wardrobe easily. Metallic sheen is also important and they specifically mention IRO and Vanessa Seward. Remember that metallic is not restricted to grey or silver, and that it can be luminous and flattering in the right piece. Be sure and look at things in natural light.

The Cut of the season is asymmetric. Practiced with an eye to proportion, this can work advantageously for the 50+, but stay with simplicity and structure. Avoid the handkerchief hem or other bohemian affectations. Avoid the 70’s throwback look. The rule of thumb is if you lived through it the first time, avoid it during comeback stage.

Special Tip

Everywhere this season we are seeing a vinyl or patent leather Trench. My upcoming blog will give more details but if you are in Paris, do not hesitate to go to:

Trenchconnexion,10 r Laborde, 75008 PARIS

Image credit: adapted from Le Figaro