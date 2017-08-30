Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I always know if I have been using products that are good for my hair by my hairdresser’s reaction . I only go to my hairdresser every 8-10 weeks so there is plenty of time for anything new that I try to have an impact on my hair.

My hair is naturally incredibly curly – and prone to frizz – especially in humid weather. And I do still wear my hair long – with no plans to have it cut shorter just because I’m over 50! I have been using John Frieda’s Sheer Blonde Hi-Impact Vibrancy Oil Elixir since my last visit, and yesterday at my hair appointment my hairdresser commented on the condition and the shine – he thought he had never seen it looking so good – and that was before he started to work his magic! In fact I had just popped into Boots on my way in and bought a new oil so I was able to show him what I had been using and he was able to see the texture for himself.

I have been applying the John Frieda Oil Elixir from mid length to ends before blow drying – and also using to tame the ends (and the frizz) in between washes.

Light and non-greasy

Unlike other hair oils I have tried, this one does not feel at all greasy. It is really light, and does not leave my hair or hands feeling sticky.

The product is designed to :

‘Revive overprocessed, dull hair to reveal shiny, shimmering blonde hair.

Our Restoring Oil Elixir visibly repairs damage and replenishes your hair to bring life to dull strands.’

It has definitely worked for me . It is formulated with sunflower oil and can be used on natural or colour treated hair.

As you only use a couple of drops per blow dry it also lasts for ages – in my case about 3 months.

My hair has behaved itself far better in heat and humidity, and as it is 100ml can be taken in hand luggage when travelling – another plus for me as I have been travelling quite a bit lately.

For me, this is a winner.

The RRP is £9.99 but look out for offers – such as the 3 for 2 at Boots.com and supermarkets.