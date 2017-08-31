Why do we need more protein in our diet over 50?

Protein is set to be the secret weapon that will help to boost metabolism and build muscle mass in the over 50s. As our bodies start to age, it becomes a lot easier for us to gain a few pounds and a lot harder to try and shift them afterwards.

Protein has long been associated with bodybuilders or athletes who are looking to build muscle of recover after training. However, inkospor®, award winning and internationally renowned sports supplement brand, are here set the record straight and make protein the nutritional must-have for active adults over 50:

Double your dose for better health

If you’re over 50 and not taking enough protein, you will probably be all too familiar with muscle fatigue and loss in muscle strength which are signs you may need to up your protein intake.

Getting your daily protein from animal food sources is one option and can be good for you. However, as well as protein, these foods often also contain high levels of saturated fat which can lead to high cholesterol. Plus, if we consume too many calories this could lead to weight gain so another option is supplementing your diet with high-quality protein powders to deliver your daily protein dose in an easy, efficient way without worrying about piling on the pounds.

Protein is much more than a muscle fixer

Protein powders, especially Whey, can have a body builder stigma attached to them, which often repels women who don’t want to build too much muscle. However, protein actually has more than one benefit and plays an important part in every cell in your body, especially as we start to age. Protein is the perfect all-rounder – giving you energy and lifting your mood, repairing bones and muscles, building cells and helping with your immune system.

Protein controls hunger to keep snacking at bay

Eating a high-protein meal early in the morning, such as a Greek Yoghurt muesli pot with fresh fruit, triggers a hormonal response that helps keep hunger at bay. You can even cook delicious pancakes for breakfast using protein powder in a matter of minutes.

For those who need a sweet treat in the afternoon, we have created delicious, high quality protein bars which help you to up your protein intake and can be enjoyed before or after sport.

Between 10 – 35% of your daily calories should amount to protein

The organised amongst us will take pride in meal preparation to ensure they are making the most out of their lunch break to refuel. However busy lifestyles and on-the-go meals often mean we miss out on our protein goals. That’s where a handy shake can help to top up your protein levels.

It’s also about quality – not just quantity

The higher the quality of protein, the more readily available the amino acids are to be absorbed by your body, which in layman’s terms means it will be better at muscle building, fat burning and age-defying. Be conscious to stock up on protein-rich food sources to up-your energy, metabolism and immune system or visit www.inkospor.co.uk, to help you to be You and Improved.

inkospor® products have a significantly high chemical score – an internationally recognised standard in determining protein quality – meaning you can be sure you are benefiting from top quality essential amino acids in all products, helping you to achieve your daily protein intake in an easy, efficient way.

We say “Go on, give it a triathlon…”

