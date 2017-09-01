Article by Ceri Wheeldon

A round up of some of the best books to help you through the menopause. Some women sail through this period of life while others struggle – and not all doctors are well informed or sympathetic. None of these books are intended to take the place of medical advice, but they do present the facts and demystify the menopause, giving helpful tips, and providing information that you can build on in discussions with your medical professional if needed. From exercise to diet, moods to weight gain – these books enable you to understand and navigate the menopause.

The Menopause Makeover by Staness Jokenos

One of the first Menopause books we featured on Fab after Fifty – it presents a structured programme to get your health , confidence and figure back on track

Hot flushes and sleepless nights? Feeling anxious and irritable? Feel like you’re losing your mind? Frustrated with weight gain? It’s time for a makeover—a menopause makeover!

Staness Jonekos knows all too well how you feel. Leading up to her wedding day at the age of forty-seven, she was sporting a not-so-sexy belly bulge, suffering from hot flushes and feeling in no mood for a honeymoon. Jonekos took drastic action and created the first-ever menopause makeover to get back into that little white dress and feel sexy again in just twelve weeks. Now she joins forces with leading menopause expert Dr. Wendy Klein to give you the relief you need, fast! Based on the latest scientific research, and designed for both pre- and post-menopausal women, The Menopause Makeover is a proven, eight-step program to help you reclaim your health—and your life.

• Evaluate if hormone therapy is right for you

• Beat belly bulge with The Menopause Makeover food pyramid and recipes

• Tone up and trim down with The Menopause Makeover fitness formula

• Boost your libido and learn to love intimacy again

• Regain your vibrant, youthful glow with essential beauty tips

• Manage stress and get off the mood-swing roller coaster

• Stay motivated with self-assessments and tools to track your progress

<br />

Natural Solutions to the Menopause by Marilyn Glenville

Marilyn has been a regular contributor to Fab after Fifty over the years (see her video interviews about the menopause) and her book is the ‘go to’ menopause resource for many of our readers.

This complete guide to menopause offers effective advice on diet, exercise and lifestyle to keep you in optimum health before, during and after this change in your life. With entirely natural solutions, free from the side effects that are common to hormone replacement drug therapies, this sensitive and informative guide includes:

– A 12-Step Hormone Balancing Diet

– Relief from symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats and weight gain

– The truth about HRT, to help you make an informed decision if you consider it

– How to prevent health problems such as osteoporosis and heart disease

– Simple steps to good energy levels, body fitness and a fulfilling sex life beyond the menopause

Understand what your body needs and you can prepare yourself for the menopause, successfully manage your symptoms and enjoy the best possible health beyond it.

<br />

Wisdom of the Menopause by Christiane Northrup

This book was recommended by a very good friend in Canada

Dr. Christiane Northrup’s #1 New York Times bestseller The Wisdom of Menopause has inspired more than a million women with a dramatically new vision of midlife—and will continue to do so for generations to come. As Dr. Northrup has championed, the “change” is not simply a collection of physical symptoms to be “fixed,” but a mind-body revolution that brings the greatest opportunity for growth since adolescence. The choices a woman makes now—from the quality of her relationships to the quality of her diet—have the power to secure vibrant health and well-being for the rest of her life. Now completely revised, this groundbreaking classic draws on the current research and medical advances in women’s health, and includes: a new section on sex after 50—and how, if need be, you can rejuvenate your sex life; updated mammogram guidelines—and how thermography improves breast health; the latest on the glycemic index, optimal blood sugar levels, and ways to prevent diabetes; dietary guidelines revealing that hidden sugar—not dietary fat—is the main culprit in heart disease, cancer, and obesity; all you need to know about perimenopause and why it’s critical to your well-being; a vital program for ensuring pelvic health during and after menopause; and strategies to combat osteoporosis and strengthen bones for life. With this trusted resource, Dr. Christiane Northrup shows that women can make menopause a time of personal empowerment—emerging wiser, healthier, and stronger in both mind and body than ever before.

<br />

Healthy Eating for the Menopause by Marilyn Glenville

The food we choose to eat really can make a difference in addressing symptoms of the menopause.

Marilyn Glenville explains how your diet can work as a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy and give you results far superior to any drug. Devising recipes rich in the three beneficial food groups – phytoestrogens, essential fatty acids and antioxidants, which are contained naturally in many everyday ingredients – Marilyn Glenville and Lewis Esson have created menus for all the meals in the day.

The first part of the book is a comprehensive section on understanding the menopause, what food you need to eat and foods that you need to avoid. With this knowledge, you can then go on to cook a range of tantalising and inspiring recipes.

Try Middle-Eastern Pancakes for breakfast, Courgette Risotto for lunch and Pizza Marinara for supper. Simple to prepare and made from easily accessible ingredients, these recipes can also be used for everyday family eating as well as entertaining.

<br />

The Midlife Kitchen by Mimi Spencer and Sam Rice

Fabulous recipes with ingredients to support our midlife nutritional needs . The recipes are delicious – in fact I have made some of them for lunch parties.

Midlife is not a time to be concerned with food fads and foibles, but rather a glorious opportunity to wrest back control of your eating in the interests of health, happiness and a long life. Taste must certainly come first, but with health firmly snapping at its heels, underpinned by well-established nutritional common sense. Busy lives require simple, sustaining recipes that incorporate health-giving ingredients without too much fanfare or fuss. This book is not about ‘clean-eating’ or super foods, detoxing or restriction. Instead, it is about building up a balanced and diverse diet, with less sugar, better fat and good carbs.

Alongside each recipe is the Midlife Kitchen emblem, the star anise. With each of the eight seeds representing a specific Midlife Health category – such as Hormone Harmony; Mind, Memory, Mood; or Heart Health – authors Sam and Mimi are able to provide simple nutritional information. Health tips explain the benefits of certain ingredients, while ‘Why We Love It’ sections explore the advantages of cooking each dish. Midlife Must-Haves show how to create homemade essentials such as Midlife Grown-up Granola, Midlife Power Porridge and Midlife Sweetener.

From Seared Sirloin on Pan-roasted Veg to The Mother of All Greek Salads, Nurture Bircher to Three-ginger Fire Cake, the recipes in this book come together to create a vibrant menu bursting with mouth-watering flavours.

<br />

Menopause – The Answers by Dr Rosemary Leonard

The essential guide for women approaching or experiencing menopause from women’s health expert, Dr Rosemary Leonard.

In this definitive guide, Dr Rosemary Leonard debunks some of the myths surrounding the menopause, including why ‘perimenopause’ is a layman’s term, and the pros and cons of HRT. Rosemary discusses the best approaches to the menopause and whether drugs, holistic remedies or other forms of treatment will work best for the individual.

Covering everything from hot flushes, changes to your menstrual bleeding pattern, how to tackle sex after menopause, and advice on alternative remedies, MENOPAUSE:THE ANSWERS is the comprehensive ‘bible’ on how to navigate your body’s changes.

<br />