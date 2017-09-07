Article by Olga Levancuka

Even if you love Autumn, the end of the Summer season means it’s the end of BBQs, bathing suits and carefree time. For many people, the end of summer signifies the end of fun and even for people who don’t have kids, the ‘back to school’ mindset can awaken old anxieties about going back to school. On top of that, the change in temperature and light will also affect your mood so perhaps the last thing on your mind is dating.

On one hand, you may not be feeling like going on a date quest but on the other hand you’re probably thinking ‘But who am I going to spend Christmas with?’ The good news is that autumn can be the best time to meet someone. Yes, you heard me right! Autumn is when all the hubbub from summer quietens down and we get back into the swing of our routines and this slowing down, re-evaluation process makes it the perfect time for love.

Also the pressure from your social circle is lower as during this time, you’re less likely to be questioned about your dating life by friends and family. It’s too early for questions like ‘What are you doing for Christmas?’, Valentine’s Day is ages away and no one will ask what your plans are for the summer holidays – that has just been done and dusted!

Date nights are even better in autumn

Date nights are even better in the fall, just think about watching a film while snuggled up on the sofa with a mug of warm chocolate in your hand. The cold weather will increase your desire for warmth, so you will find yourself craving for company both in a physical and an emotional way. Getting intimate with someone during the colder months can help kick away the winter blues which you may be experiencing as it can increase your oxytocin and endorphin levels which can boost your overall mood and make you think in a more positive way.

Cold weather can also have a physiological impact on men which can make them keener to date. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, testosterone levels increased in colder weather, and decreased during higher temperatures and longer days.

Winter can be lonely, so it’s way more fun to spend the freezing months with someone who’s new enough to get butterflies for, but that you’re comfortable with to wear your snuggly pyjamas around them. Stop dreading the end of the exhilarating times of summer and look forward to autumn, when there’s a good chance you will find someone who is just right for you. Be open to what life brings your way and look out for signs and possibilities. Be open and be ready. If a person who is talking to you smiles, just smile back. You never know where this encounter may lead you next. Make friends, go out on dates while the weather is still somewhat sunny, and enjoy the dating experience during the least stressful time of the year.