Style

Diet and Fitness

Beauty

Career

Book Review : Know Your Style by Alyson Walsh

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I receive a lot of books to review – many style related, but I share very few on the site as I only like to recommend books that I feel positive about.  And regular readers will know that I have a passion for clothes  and style  ! To be honest, a lot of the style books  aimed at women over 50 are so patronising in tone – I give them a wide berth! I’m pleased to say that Know Your Style is one of the exceptions.

Know your style book review image

It is full of hints and tips, encouraging to understand and build on their own style. Alyson interviews creative ,stylish women from around the world and has them share their style inspiration and tips.

know your style book review image 2

 

The book is not about having your colours done, or rushing out to buy all new clothes.  Alyson talks about  being  more creative and making what you already own work better for you, and make the best choices when adding new pieces to your wardrobe.

know your style book review image 3

Know Your Style is all about being  the most stylish and confident you. It is about individuality as opposed to rules.

Whether working from home or planning a special night out, there are tips for pulling together looks for every occasion.

know your style book review image 3

The illustrations are lovely.  As you can see from the selection I have shared here.

A grown up book about style for grown ups who want to be their most stylish selves.

Know your style is published by Hardie Grant and is available from Amazon

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

