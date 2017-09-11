They say age is just a number, but recent studies have indicated that the more positive you feel about your ‘number’, the longer you may live.

A study found that, those who felt three or more years younger than they actually were enjoyed a lower death rate, compared to those who either felt their age or felt a year or more older than they were.

Why? Researchers believe it could be because those who feel younger opt for better life choices, retaining a more joyful, proactive approach.

And one of the ways you can enjoy this positive mental attitude is to get involved in mind-based activities that challenge your brain. Keeping your mind active helps boost your vitality and could build up a reserve of connections and brain cells.

So, without further ado, here are a number of the best brain-busting activities you can do:

Join a Cooking Class

Cooking stimulates four of your senses – taste, sight, touch and smell. Engaging all of these at once helps different parts of your brain work together, giving your mind a great workout.

Furthermore, as cooking is a real-world activity, once you’ve been to your cooking class, you can start putting your newfound skills to the test at home. This doesn’t have to mean creating culinary masterpieces, but cooking for family and friends and trying out new recipes that inspire your mind and senses.

Play Bingo

In years gone by, when the number 9 came up in bingo, you’d hear the bingo caller say, “Doctor’s orders – number nine.” And a recent study has found this couldn’t really be any closer to the truth.

According to a report by The Telegraph, keeping busy and retaining an active social life through playing bingo can cut a person’s chance of developing a disability by two-thirds.

With bingo requiring a listening skills and the ability to spot numbers quickly, it helps improve your concentration levels, making sure you’re able to stay focused on tasks for longer periods of time. Whether you go to a bingo hall or play online, it’s easy to get involved in this type of activity, Wink Bingo provide free online bingo meaning you don’t need a plethora of technical skills in order to play along.

Learn a Foreign Language

If you’ve always wanted to learn a foreign language or you frequently travel abroad, why not have a go at learning some new lingo?

Some scientists have found that a richer vocabulary can help protect you from cognitive impairment. Learning a new vocabulary may help improve the capacity of your brain, which will compensate for the loss of functions many experience as they get older. Not only that, but it also provides you with a great way of getting out there and meeting new people, injecting new energy into your life.

As you can see, these activities don’t have to be time-consuming or boring to carry out, they just have to challenge a certain part of your brain. But by getting involved in new activities, you can really boost your mind while also finding new things you enjoy, discovering new passions and finding entertaining ways to pass the time.