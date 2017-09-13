Welcome to Fab after Fifty

When only a cup of tea will do! A review of Pukka Teas

Review by Patricia

pukka tea review image

This is perhaps timely now that Pukka has been bought by Unilever –  purely coincidental. Here is what our reviewer Patricia thought of the range of Pukka teas.

Described and being noted for being ethically sourced organically grown herbal tea there is an incredible range of teas  to choose from an assortment of chamomile,  peppermint,  various berries , earl grey. You are spoilt for choice.  I always start my day with a cup of tea, from the Pukka range  I  personally prefer the chamomile and the earl grey.  One of my friends loves the peppermint after eating and says it helps her digestion and  another loves all the berry teas.  Some are an acquired taste and there is such a wide range to choose from.  I find the chamomile very calming at night and it helps me sleep .

The bags are much easier to use than loose leaves ,  but the flavours still full . Simply infuse in freshly boiled water any time of the day. Depending on the specific tea, Pukka recommends infusing the delicate floral teas for 5 to 10minutes, with the harder fruit and bark based teas  infused for 10-20 minutes ( timings on individual boxes) . They also suggest having a cup with a lid for the herbal  teas to stop the oils evaporating away.

You can smell the herbs as soon as you open the packaging – but it is not overpowering. The taste of the teas is more delicate than more traditional brands

It is reassuring to know that all the herbs used in Pukka Teas are ethically sourced  and are Fair for Life certified. Let’s hope this continues when they are part of Unilever.

 

Currently Pukka are very pleasant tasting teas fit for any occasion – I’m giving them 5 out of 5.

 

