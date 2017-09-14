Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Looking for Love After 50 Online – The Best Senior Dating Sites

 

It’s been more than 20 years since Match.com, the world’s first official dating site went live and caused a stir amongst the online community. It’s safe to say that the popularity of online dating has increased dramatically since then, and today, there are over 1,400 matchmaking sites catering to all ages.

Studies estimate that 1 in 5 relationships now start online, and those over 50 years of age make up for almost half of those looking for love in cyberspace. Being over 50 doesn’t have to be a hindrance when it comes to dating, and there is an abundance of sites that cater to those who are back on the market. The term ‘grey dating’ has even been coined, due to the influx of over 50’s who seek out companionship and more on the web.

If there are dating apps for famous people, there is no reason why there shouldn’t be options for those in their golden years! You are never too old to find love, and although Tinder may seem to be targeted at the hot young things, these dating sites are far better suited to your needs.

Our Time

Our Time has become one of the most popular dating sites catering exclusively to those over 50. Members can seek out casual dates or deep relationships, and can search by age, profile, area, and other categories. With over 1.4 members, it’s clear just how many people are looking for love online, and sign up with Our Time in the hope of meeting their match.

Senior People Meet

Those over 60 looking for love may find their perfect partner at Senior People Meet. This dating site aims to make meeting someone fun and safe, and is ideal for anyone looking for a casual friendship, or something deeper. 2.4 million members are actively seeking out partners, and Senior People Meet is a sister site of Our Time, so members have access to profiles on both platforms, making the chances of success much higher.

50-Plus Club

An exclusively American dating site 50-Plus Club deserves mention, as it’s so much more than just a dating site. This site aims to create a community and matches people up according to whether they are looking for love, friendship or adventure. The site has forums that connect people and it helps those nearby meet up. In future, many other dating sites for older folk may take the same approach, as it has proven to be hugely successful. With over a third of relationships starting online in the US, it is safe to say that 50-Plus Club is a major contributor to these stats!

best 50 plus online dating sites image

Stitch

A dating app that’s ultra-hip, but designed for over 50’s only, Stitch is for those that are young at heart. The app touts itself as a companionship site, and travel is the number one interest for members. It focuses on connecting senior citizens who enjoy exploring the world and helps like-minded people connect and meet up for coffee, a concert, a movie or any other mutual interest. It is a great option for those who travel a lot for business (or pleasure) and are looking to make friends and seek out companionship while on the move.

In the Mood for Love Online

Dating in your 50’s doesn’t have to be scary, and all of the top dating sites vet their members carefully. That being said, there will always be fake profiles and those with less-than-honest intentions, so it’s best to meet in a public place the first few times and exercise caution.

Just because you have hit 50, it doesn’t mean you have to stay on the shelf, and online dating is a fun way to connect with like-minded people all looking for the same thing.

 

 

