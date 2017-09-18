We may not be going back to school any more but that doesn’t mean September isn’t a month of new starts, giving us a second chance to give our January resolutions one last try before the festive season and get back in shape after those sangria fuelled holidays.

To make sure your attempts aren’t in vein we’ve rounded up five common mistakes you may be making that could hamper your weight loss goals.

Your morning coffee

Although many of us use coffee to haul us out of our sluggish morning slumber, it may be feeding our sweet tooth and tempting us into snacks we know we should avoid. New research from Cornell University has found that caffeine can temper taste buds temporarily and make food and drink taste less sweet, leading us to crave sugary treats to satisfy our cravings*. So to get your morning off to a healthy start and still give you that little lift try swapping your morning coffee for Clearspring’s Matcha Shot [RRP £6.25, www.clearspring.co.uk].

Missing breakfast

No matter how busy your morning, always make sure you make time for breakfast. Skipping this essential meal will wreak havoc with your blood sugar levels and leave you craving something sweet mid morning. Alix Woods, nutritionist at Quest Nutra Pharma shares her favourite breakfast for balancing blood sugars, “Start the day with a great breakfast that includes whole grain cereals, nuts, seeds, and nutrient rich super fruits such as pomegranate, mango, and blueberries. For breakfast on the run choose a power shake combining fruits and cereal with added protein.”

Being lazy under the covers

You may have had a busy day at work but that’s no excuse to pass up on some fun in the bedroom! Sex is a great way to burn those few extra calories and can even help boost your immune system! Dr Marilyn Glenville, one of the UK’s leading nutritionists “There has been research to show that having regular sex (once or twice a week) boosts immune function. The researchers measured the level of IgA (immunoglobulin A), an antibody which can help protect us against colds and flu and found that those who had sex regularly each week had a 30% increase in IgA compared to those who either abstained or only had sex once a week.”

Grabbing a smoothie

It may be full of fruit however some smoothies and fruit juices can contain up to 7g of sugar per 100ml**, nearly a third of your recommended daily allowance. Instead of grabbing a shop bought smoothie try making yourself a juice with a real nutritional kick by combining blueberries, cucumber, avocado, water, flax seeds and for an added boost of nutrients and protein try adding a supplement such as Nature’s Plus Vegan Power Meal for a drink that’ll set you up for the day without any hidden sugary nasties.

Doing that much beloved exercise class

As much as you may love that post work HIIT class, having only one exercise staple may not be doing you as much good as you think. Shona Wilkinson, nutritionist at SuperfoodUK.com explains, “If you do the same exercise all the time your body can become used to it, and not work as hard. Adding variety also means you’re less likely get bored and in turn go more often. Try to vary between aerobic, cardio, weights and exercises that can help with relaxation such as yoga and Pilates.”

* https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170824101747.htm

** https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/mar/23/fruit-juices-smoothies-contain-unacceptably-high-levels-sugar