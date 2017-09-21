Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Planning the perfect seaside retreat

Now that summer has been and gone it doesn’t mean it’s time to say goodbye to the seaside until next year. Whether it’s a romantic retreat with your partner or a family trip, the beach is fun all year round for everyone. It can all be done on a reasonable budget too!

tips for planning a seaside holiday image

It’s believed that beach holidays also have a psychological benefits; New Zealand-based research, detailed in this Lonely Planet piece, suggests that having an ocean view at your house or holiday home can improve your well-being, no matter your age, wealth and other neighbourhood factors, so getting that seaside get away planned can be a real boost for your mood.

Check out our tips and advice below on how to make your time at the seaside a memorable experience.

Accommodation

The most important part of your trip is where you are going to be staying. Spend some time searching the internet and the hotels’ social media sites before finally choosing where you want to stay, don’t pick the first and cheapest one you spot! Arriving in the middle of the week can sometimes be cheaper. If you are planning on spending most of your days at the beach, then you’ll need somewhere to spend your evenings too and ideally, you’d like them to be fairly close to each other. Arriving in the middle of the week can sometimes be cheaper. However, hotels on the beach front can get booked up pretty quickly so book yourselves in quite early.

If you’re stuck on where to find the best sea side accommodation why not check out www.classic.co.uk? They have a variety of different cottages to choose from.

 

Research activities

Before setting off be sure to research some activities for you to do while you’re there, it pays off to organise everything before arriving. This gives you the chance to plan the rest of your day around the available times and pay for things in advance (if you like doing so). Check out tourist websites for your holiday location and see what’s happening. This way it gets you excited for your upcoming trip. Also, plan things for warmer days, and for those rainy days, write them down so that way you won’t forget.

 

Choose the right time to go

Researching when the best time to travel can go a long way and really help you out – and save substantial amounts of money. Check out peak tourist times, public holidays, and the school calendar (if you’re taking kids), that way you will know what sort of crowd you can expect and how busy the area will be as a whole. Weather can be a difficult one to predict, so just try and bare that in mind so you can enjoy your time away that little bit more.

 

Packing

Planning your packing in advance will help you out a lot and guarantee that you will arrive with everything you need. Now your packing list is going to be a little bit different compared to your usual seaside trip as we are getting into those colder months now. So what sort of items will you be needing to keep warm by the coast this winter? A coat, hat, gloves, scarf, wellies, and of course not forgetting your bucket and spade! Try and pack as light as possible just to make your own life that little bit easier. Considering the bag you take, packing in a logical fashion, and planning ahead as this article by eBay suggests, will save you plenty of headaches.

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

Tactile Tactics: How the firmness of the chair impacts the outcome of the date

Tactile Tactics: How the firmness of the chair impacts the outcome of the date

5 simple mistakes that could be impacting your weight

5 simple mistakes that could be impacting your weight

How my Grandson Inspired me to Write

How my Grandson Inspired me to Write

How French Women wear the Trench Coat

How French Women wear the Trench Coat

Looking for Love After 50 Online - The Best Senior Dating Sites

Looking for Love After 50 Online - The Best Senior Dating Sites

When only a cup of tea will do! A review of Pukka Teas

When only a cup of tea will do! A review of Pukka Teas

The secret to career change and starting over: Job Shadowing

The secret to career change and starting over: Job Shadowing

Related Posts

  1. Are you one of the one in four over 55s planning a Gap Year?
  2. Top Tips for planning your Jobsearch in Your 50s
  3. Succession and Inheritance Planning for Women over 50
  4. Inheritance Planning: How to legally give money to your children
  5. Why Autumn is the Perfect Time to Fall in Love?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar