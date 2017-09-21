Planning the perfect seaside retreat

Now that summer has been and gone it doesn’t mean it’s time to say goodbye to the seaside until next year. Whether it’s a romantic retreat with your partner or a family trip, the beach is fun all year round for everyone. It can all be done on a reasonable budget too!

It’s believed that beach holidays also have a psychological benefits; New Zealand-based research, detailed in this Lonely Planet piece, suggests that having an ocean view at your house or holiday home can improve your well-being, no matter your age, wealth and other neighbourhood factors, so getting that seaside get away planned can be a real boost for your mood.

Check out our tips and advice below on how to make your time at the seaside a memorable experience.

Accommodation

The most important part of your trip is where you are going to be staying. Spend some time searching the internet and the hotels' social media sites before finally choosing where you want to stay, don't pick the first and cheapest one you spot! If you are planning on spending most of your days at the beach, then you'll need somewhere to spend your evenings too and ideally, you'd like them to be fairly close to each other. Arriving in the middle of the week can sometimes be cheaper. However, hotels on the beach front can get booked up pretty quickly so book yourselves in quite early.

If you’re stuck on where to find the best sea side accommodation why not check out www.classic.co.uk? They have a variety of different cottages to choose from.

Research activities

Before setting off be sure to research some activities for you to do while you’re there, it pays off to organise everything before arriving. This gives you the chance to plan the rest of your day around the available times and pay for things in advance (if you like doing so). Check out tourist websites for your holiday location and see what’s happening. This way it gets you excited for your upcoming trip. Also, plan things for warmer days, and for those rainy days, write them down so that way you won’t forget.

Choose the right time to go

Researching when the best time to travel can go a long way and really help you out – and save substantial amounts of money. Check out peak tourist times, public holidays, and the school calendar (if you’re taking kids), that way you will know what sort of crowd you can expect and how busy the area will be as a whole. Weather can be a difficult one to predict, so just try and bare that in mind so you can enjoy your time away that little bit more.

Packing

Planning your packing in advance will help you out a lot and guarantee that you will arrive with everything you need. Now your packing list is going to be a little bit different compared to your usual seaside trip as we are getting into those colder months now. So what sort of items will you be needing to keep warm by the coast this winter? A coat, hat, gloves, scarf, wellies, and of course not forgetting your bucket and spade! Try and pack as light as possible just to make your own life that little bit easier. Considering the bag you take, packing in a logical fashion, and planning ahead as this article by eBay suggests, will save you plenty of headaches.