Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Boost your immunity this Autumn.

By Georgie O’Connor for CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine).

Along with good quality rest, low stress, regular exercise and daylight, the best way to develop a strong and healthy immune system is to provide all the nutrients your body needs to support immune function.

foods to boost immune system image

There’s no substitute for good nutrition! In times of greater stress such as keeping warm, staying dry and battling with bugs, the rate of free radical production (which can be very damaging to the body if left unchecked), can go up, so we have to give the body extra help for the mopping-up operation.   A good diet contains antioxidants, a class of nutrients that can prevent and repair such damage.  Here are some tips for seasonal products that combine antioxidants with ‘comfort-eating’, something that we tend to hanker after when it’s chilly outdoors:

Healthy Autumn Comfort Food

  • Steam or bake root vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes with a little coconut oil, lemon juice and herbs.
  • A handful of almonds can provide almost half of your daily recommended amount of vitamin E.  Eat them as a snack or lightly crush them and sprinkle on soups or stews for added texture.
  • Button mushrooms contain selenium, and B vitamins riboflavin and niacin, which are all known to play a role in a healthy immune system, so try some lightly sautéed on rye toast for breakfast.
  • A really powerful antioxidant known to help strengthen the immune system in its battle against infections is Glutathione. It can be found in lots of foods, but cabbage is an excellent seasonal and inexpensive source; so add cabbage to your soups and stews.
  • Onions and garlic have several antioxidants that help the immune system battle against seasonal viral invaders. When cooking with these, peel, chop and then leave them for 10-15 minutes to allow activation of their immune boosting properties.
  • Frozen fruit, although not in season, can be a brilliant source of antioxidants. Try them heated gently over porridge or with oats & yoghurt.

Benefits of cutting down on these:
White sugar, caffeine and alcohol can suppress the immune system, and high fat foods can clog up the lymphatic system, limiting the body’s ability to clear infection, so why not limit your consumption to give your body a break?

Georgie O’Connor is a Nutritional Therapist who lectures at CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine). CNM is the UK’s leading training provider in a range of natural therapies, with colleges across the UK and Ireland.  To find out more about CNM courses, visit www.naturopathy-uk.com

 

 

 

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Is the film industry recognising the changing face of 50?

Is the film industry recognising the changing face of 50?

Planning the perfect seaside retreat

Planning the perfect seaside retreat

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

Tactile Tactics: How the firmness of the chair impacts the outcome of the date

Tactile Tactics: How the firmness of the chair impacts the outcome of the date

5 simple mistakes that could be impacting your weight

5 simple mistakes that could be impacting your weight

How my Grandson Inspired me to Write

How my Grandson Inspired me to Write

How French Women wear the Trench Coat

How French Women wear the Trench Coat

Looking for Love After 50 Online - The Best Senior Dating Sites

Looking for Love After 50 Online - The Best Senior Dating Sites

Related Posts

  1. Top 5 Pilates moves to boost your immunity
  2. 8 foods to keep your body happy and hydrated
  3. 5 Healthy Habits To Boost Your Energy And Have More Zest For Life
  4. After Breast Cancer – Healthy Eating and Supplements
  5. Do you feel tired all the time? Nutritionist reveals 6 healthy choices to improve your ‘get up and go’

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar