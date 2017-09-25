Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Is the film industry recognising the changing face of 50?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

It’s good to see some great roles for actresses over 50 in films out this autumn.  Of course, you would expect to see a more mature actress like Dame Judy Dench play an ageing Queen Victoria – I cannot imagine any other actress playing that particular part better. But it’s great to see actresses over 50 being cast as key characters, not as ageing parents, but as spies and villains.

Julianne Moore and Hally Berry leading over 50 image

Images Century21 Fox

The latest Kingsman movie has Julianne Moore playing head villain holding the world to ransom, and Halle Berry playing a secret service agent.  These are not token roles to tick some sort of age quota , but meaty roles where age is irrelevant. Michelle Pfeiffer is back on our screens in ‘Mother’ and also the new Murder on the Orient Express film.

I think it’s terrific that the talent and box office appeal of actresses over 50 is recognised – without them being assigned the roles of doddery relatives or character parts.

The more we see women such as Halle and Julianne play roles like these, the better we are able to challenge perceptions and dispel the myth that women over 50 are past their sell by date with only rocking chairs and knitting to look forward to.

We have watched these actresses through the decades – and as we enter and move beyond our 6th decade it’s great that there are women on screen showing that women in our age group are just as talented, intelligent, attractive and visible as ever.

Let’s hope that this is part of a growing trend – with fabulous over 50 actresses hitting our screens. As an audience we want to see mature women leading the way – showing that 50 is not  old – and that women do not become invisible just because of a landmark birthday.

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Boost your immunity this Autumn.

Boost your immunity this Autumn.

Planning the perfect seaside retreat

Planning the perfect seaside retreat

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

Tactile Tactics: How the firmness of the chair impacts the outcome of the date

Tactile Tactics: How the firmness of the chair impacts the outcome of the date

5 simple mistakes that could be impacting your weight

5 simple mistakes that could be impacting your weight

How my Grandson Inspired me to Write

How my Grandson Inspired me to Write

How French Women wear the Trench Coat

How French Women wear the Trench Coat

Looking for Love After 50 Online - The Best Senior Dating Sites

Looking for Love After 50 Online - The Best Senior Dating Sites

Related Posts

  1. Does the film Gravity with Sandra Bullock mark a significant change in the film industry and ageism?
  2. As Julianne Moore wins an Oscar at 54 she shows that women over 50 are VERY visible!
  3. Does a woman over 50 have to ask a question in the audience of Question Time in order to be on TV?
  4. Christyne, changing perceptions of women and age- theatre debut in her late 60s
  5. Does the 2017 Pirelli Calendar’s focus on older women this year help women be more visible over 50?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar