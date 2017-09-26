Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I have had this pink biker jacket for at least 16 years – it was a purchase prior to my getting together with my now ex husband. It was my favourite item in my wardrobe. I loved the colour – a significant departure from my usual black – and the feel of the leather. It seemed surprisingly to go with so many things in my wardrobe.

My now ‘ex’ hated me wearing it. His rationale was that he had never seen a pink cow. The same rationale did not apply to his navy leather jacket however, or his blue shoes – it seems that pink cows were the problem. I put the pink jacket at the back of the wardrobe. Gradually other items suffered the same fate ‘too sparkly’ , ‘too much bling’, ‘not ‘french’ enough’ , ‘I prefer plain’, ‘are you wearing curtains’, ‘you’re not a young girl’. Over our time together my style personality was totally subdued as were a lot of other aspects of ‘me’

Dressing like ‘me’ again

With my divorce now behind me I am finally dressing like ‘me’ again…and a wardrobe sort out unearthed the much loved pink jacket. Nearly every time I wear it I get asked where I bought it. (in fact it is from boutique called Cognito in Windsor, where I have been a customer for more than 25 years) . A neighbour commented on it as I was unloading groceries. I mentioned that I had had for ages but not worn it in recent years due to the ‘pink cow’ aspect . Her response was surprising ‘I’m not surprised. I doubt if ‘that man’ would have wanted you to wear that……nothing to do with pink cows – all to do with you looking good and attracting attention’. Whether I look good in it or not is not the point really, but the fact that I feel good when wearing it is.

So, my pink jacket has become my symbol of freedom. I can now wear what I like, go where I like, say what I like, befriend who I like without criticism.

Life after divorce moves onwards and upwards. Pink jacket included 🙂