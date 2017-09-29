Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Ruffles for grown ups.

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

50plus style casual ruffles

I love clothes, and love sharing style tips , but have always hated being in front of the camera. Thank to everyone who sent such lovely messages when I posted some summer style photos – it meant a lot. I have been asked to share more photos of me – so here is one of my autumn casual looks.

I have a real mix of things in my wardrobe – some designer pieces from many years ago that I can never seem to part with, some high street or online purchases, and favourite finds from markets picked up on holiday.

Ruffles seem to be everywhere this season –   I love them, but don’t necessarily want to go OTT !  I also start to look for ‘comfort clothes’ at this time of year – my day to day uniform seems to be black leggings or jeans combined with oversized sweaters.  I know it doesn’t conform to any of the rules when it comes to dressing for your bodyshape, but it’s what I feel comfortable in at this time of year- for popping out to the shops, meeting friends for a walk.

I think the ruffles on this sweater ( £36 from JD Williams)  are really subtle – just below the shoulder – so  you can be ‘on trend’ without looking like mutton dressed as lamb.

50plus style ruffle shoulder sweater

I’ve teamed it with leggings from last year (from Topshop),  burgundy boots  ( also JD Williams) – burgundy is one of THE colours this season- it doesn’t suit me to wear as a colour , but by having burgundy accessories I can still update my look. The necklace is one of holiday market purchases – as is the hat.  The bag is a much loved and well weathered  Mulberry  Bayswater bought many years ago.

I always mix and match

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Embrace your inner rock chic and say YES to adventure: I saw the Rolling Stones

Embrace your inner rock chic and say YES to adventure: I saw the Rolling Stones

The Autumn Blues: How to turn them orange, red and gold.

The Autumn Blues: How to turn them orange, red and gold.

How grandparents can avoid feeling marginalised when their children divorce

How grandparents can avoid feeling marginalised when their children divorce

Why my pink leather jacket became a symbol of my new found freedom.

Why my pink leather jacket became a symbol of my new found freedom.

Is the film industry recognising the changing face of 50?

Is the film industry recognising the changing face of 50?

Boost your immunity this Autumn.

Boost your immunity this Autumn.

Planning the perfect seaside retreat

Planning the perfect seaside retreat

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

How to be kind to elderly parents: from the parent's perspective

Related Posts

  1. As Lorraine Kelly becomes ambassador for online retailer- are 50plus women being listened to?
  2. Who would you like to look like in a bikini over 50? Helen Mirren or Elle Macpherson?
  3. Can leggings help reduce cellulite? Proskins leggings tried and tested
  4. Holiday Dressing – with JD Williams
  5. Lorraine Kelly and JD Williams – why I am disappointed at the reaction

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar