Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I love clothes, and love sharing style tips , but have always hated being in front of the camera. Thank to everyone who sent such lovely messages when I posted some summer style photos – it meant a lot. I have been asked to share more photos of me – so here is one of my autumn casual looks.

I have a real mix of things in my wardrobe – some designer pieces from many years ago that I can never seem to part with, some high street or online purchases, and favourite finds from markets picked up on holiday.

Ruffles seem to be everywhere this season – I love them, but don’t necessarily want to go OTT ! I also start to look for ‘comfort clothes’ at this time of year – my day to day uniform seems to be black leggings or jeans combined with oversized sweaters. I know it doesn’t conform to any of the rules when it comes to dressing for your bodyshape, but it’s what I feel comfortable in at this time of year- for popping out to the shops, meeting friends for a walk.

I think the ruffles on this sweater ( £36 from JD Williams) are really subtle – just below the shoulder – so you can be ‘on trend’ without looking like mutton dressed as lamb.

I’ve teamed it with leggings from last year (from Topshop), burgundy boots ( also JD Williams) – burgundy is one of THE colours this season- it doesn’t suit me to wear as a colour , but by having burgundy accessories I can still update my look. The necklace is one of holiday market purchases – as is the hat. The bag is a much loved and well weathered Mulberry Bayswater bought many years ago.

I always mix and match