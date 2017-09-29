Article by Juliet Young

As I walked back to my car after work last week, I realised that the street lamps were all on, throwing a bright orange glow onto the pavement I was pounding. It must be about to rain, I mumbled to myself, before noticing the perfectly clear, navy blue sky. It must be later than usual, I groaned. Not at all, it was absolutely my normal home-time when I do the afternoon shift.

Then it dawned on me. It must be autumn. Yuck! That weird season which for me has none of the joys of spring or warmth of summer, nor the frostiness and delicate beauty of winter.

But after half a century feeling this way, this year I am determined to beat those back to school, back to black blues and try to find some of the wonders of this somewhat depressing time of year.

So here is my very own list of the benefits of autumn:

The leaves. Who can deny that they are absolutely at their best at this time of year? The different shades of orange, red and gold seem infinite. I could admire them for hours. Unfortunately photos rarely do them justice. I’ll just have to learn how to draw. A new exciting autumn activity perhaps?

The walks. Summers where I live can be way too hot for a good brisk stroll. I do try to get in my daily dose of steps but after ten minutes in the scorching sun I end up making a rapid u-turn, then shuffling slowly back home to the cool freshness of a shuttered-up living-room. No need for that in autumn. The temperature is perfect and the leaves are amazing (see above).

The hairy legs. I’m talking about mine. Hubby’s are present all year round. Mine reappear when the dresses go back into the wardrobe and the beloved jeans make their way back out. Bye bye horrible little torturous electric epilator. See you next May.

The fire. Our logs arrived yesterday waiting to be all neatly stacked up outside the front door. The smell of them is fabulous and I can’t wait to get them lit and burning in the open fireplace during the months ahead.

The telly. I don’t watch much telly during summer since I don’t like ‘wasting’ time inside when the sun is still shining outside. But I’m going to get an overdose now that the nights are drawing in. And Strictly is back on. Yahoo!

The soup. Now is the time to get the veg into the big red pot, leave to simmer, then whizz through with the stick blender. There’s nothing like a huge mug of soup whilst sitting in front of the fire (see number 4).

The jumpers. I missed my cosy jumpers during the last few months. They are all patiently waiting for me to get them back out, back on and let them do their job of keeping me roasty-toasty once more. Plus they have the added benefit of covering the lumps and bumps much better than a measly T-shirt.

The slippers. My stripey, velvety, cushion-soled, comfy ones are back beside my bed. The ugly, plasticky flip-flops which rub between my toes have been banished until next year.

The books. Because I usually only read in bed when it’s dark, I hardly read at all when the sun sets late. Now I’ll be able to go to bed early with a cuppa and a page turner and read for hours on end.