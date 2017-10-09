Welcome to Fab after Fifty

As Lauren Hutton become’s Vogue’s oldest cover girl, is  ‘Age ‘ now in fashion?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

laurn hutton vogue cover at 73 image

With Julia Roberts gracing the cover of Harpers Bazaar this month as she celebrates turning 50, and Lauren Hutton , at 73, becoming the oldest cover girl for Italian Vogue’s ‘Timeless’ issue, is ‘older’ now the thing to be?

Has the fashion industry that has always appeared to be so youth obsessed  had a lightbulb moment and recognised that mature women are vibrant, still like to look good, and , for the most part have more disposable income than their younger counterparts?

We have long said that  the fashion industry ignores us at their peril.  If the fashion media have recognised the value of having mature women on its covers, does this mean that the fashion brands will follow suit and start using more mature models in their advertising campaigns as a matter of course – and of course create clothes with ‘timeless’ or ‘ageless’  living in mind?

I welcome the day when having a woman over 50 on a magazine cover does not make headlines because of her age, but because of her achievements.

Lauren Hutton looks stunning – and fabulous – at 73 – and I am thrilled to see this turning point in the fashion press. But let’s continue to work towards women nor being defined by age. We’re over 50, living life to the full and continue to be fabulous!!

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

