Review by Ceri Wheeldon

One of the most frequent comments we receive about hair over 50 (apart from going grey) is the issue of hair being thinner.

I tried some of the products from the Lee Stafford Bigger Fatter Fuller range. My hair is naturally curly but very fine, so when I blow dry is straight it tends to lack volume – and I lose the volume at the crown by having to give it a good tug to dry it straight. I usually use 2 heated rollers at the crown to add some lift and volume once its dry.

The Bigger, Fatter Fuller range is not age specific, but really concentrates on adding volume. From the first time I used the shampoo and conditioner my hair looked and felt thicker. They have a few styling products in the range, but I used the Plumping Cream , which I applied to the roots before drying, and combed through to the ends. I am always concerned that styling products will leave my hair feeling sticky, or weigh it down. This did neither – my hair had volume and movement, and in fact I didn’t have to use my normal heated rollers afterwards – so a great result.

What do they say? Well, on the packaging it says that it ‘Boosts hair’s body and texture, enhances gloss and shine ‘

It certainly does that.

The active ingredients:

Packed full of PRO-VOLUME™ Complex, Panthenol, Keravis and Pro-Vitamin B5

I have used far more expensive brands that haven’t delivered such good results. Even more cost effective when part of the 3 for 2 offers at Boots (which is when I tend to stock up on my shampoos etc). In fact at the time of writing they were doing a special offer of 3 products for £15. I hate to pay full price when smart shopping can help you save.

Shampoo £6.99, Conditioner £6.99 Plumping Cream £7.99