How pre-loved or vintage clothes can really add personality to your wardrobe

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

By the time we reach our 50’s we are beyond the stage of having to have the latest season’s must have in our wardrobes.

rips for shopping pre-owned clothes

I had never really thought about buying clothes ‘second hand’  but I have a French friend who is the champion at buying the most amazing clothes and bags  at pre-owned and charity shops.  Her wardrobe is full of designer labels  Prada, Burberry, Chanel – bought at a fraction of their original cost.  My view of second hand was musty smelling  rejects, but I have been converted.

Following her lead I have added some really individual pieces to my wardrobe .

Whenever she visits London she knows exactly where she is heading – the charity and second hand shops in Kensington and Knightsbridge.

When I visit her in France we head off to her favourite places to shop in Cannes – and sometimes we venture over the border into Italy.

My purchases with her have included a Valentino coat, a Gianfranco Ferre jacket and a Moschino coat  (pictured)- all barely worn and at incredible prices (apparently the French customers aren’t keen on Italian labels so I was able to snap them up).

I really couldn’t resist the Moschino coat – it had just the right amount of ‘bling’ for me (I’m a bit of a magpie and always attracted to things that glitter)- and the fact that it has the bright pink lining makes it a perfect fit for my website colours.

You have to be open minded

You have to be totally open minded when shopping in this way – it really is a question of browsing with nothing too specific in mind – and frequent visits as stock is constantly changing.  Don’t be afraid to just try things on – and ignore the size labels ! If you have a wedding or special event coming up – it is well worth taking a look before you are under any time pressure. I went to a couple of local shops in the summer with a friend – one had a great range of second hand hats on sale .

It is easier to shop in these types of places with a friend with a good ‘eye’ .  Look for classics – and favourite labels.

You never know what type of style treasure you might find 🙂

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

