Article by Ruth Seodi

I’m a real fan of Fab after Fifty, I love the vibrant energy and colour, and above all the ‘feel good’ factor. I introduced myself to Ceri recently and shared my enthusiasm for writing. I’ve found over the years that by writing my thoughts and ideas on paper often gives clarity. Most events in my life good and bad, are kept alive in a notebook – waiting to be read. I married twice, first to a Scientologist and later to an Egyptian Muslim Olympic Wrestler who I had my two children with. In those days I was wrapped up in love, marriage and motherhood and all that goes with it. Now in my fifty’s I have a bit more time for myself and I’ve been able to get back in touch with who I really am – it’s liberating!

Raising self awareness

I recently turned my hand to writing articles for magazines and creating workshops for those interested in raising their self – awareness.

My skills are in Music and Life Coaching, and I am really looking forward to sharing some of my knowledge and experience in a few articles with you over the coming months. Some years ago I wrote a book titled ‘Time to Play a Musical Instrument – How to Take Up an Instrument Later in Life’ I covered six popular instruments plus voice and explained everything you need to know from purchasing or renting your preferred instrument, to taking your first music exam. I was so thrilled when I arrived home one day and listened to a voice mail from the publisher telling me that they wanted to publish my book and could I have it ready in 3months time!

That was a tall order for me as a single mum working full time. Fortunately, my children were young enough to be tucked up in bed by 7.30pm, so I burnt the candle at both ends and managed to complete by the deadline. It’s available online and in bookstores.

I now teach the violin, piano and music theory in schools and from home. I absolutely love my job, helping children learn to play an instrument and read music. I wake up in the morning and look forward to my day – I build in a lovely 30minute walk at lunchtime which gives me the time and space to talk myself through anything that’s bothering me, or tune into inspirational thoughts, plan my next adventure in life etc.

I recently self – published an Ebook on Amazon titled ‘Be Yourself – Ditch The Masks’ It’s a short read for those who feel out of touch with what really makes them tick, or have lost their sense of identity and feel controlled or manipulated. It has some simple exercises which help to turn things around and get you back in touch with yourself. From a very young age we are told what to do, our lives are structured by others, and even when we enter into relationships and establish ourselves in the working world, this pattern often continues from childhood into adulthood and some people never regain their sense of self which is buried under layers of behaviours, born through wanting to please others.

Where change is positive and tangible

If you are interested in finding out more about what makes you tick, what triggers your anger, laughter, love, and emotions – then look out for my articles. I’m all about helping to make a positive difference on a very practical level. Where change is positive and tangible. It’s all too easy to get caught up in life’s demands at home and work. Just trying to keep on top of other people’s expectations of us is a challenge in itself. If we don’t, that feeling of being overwhelmed kicks in and brings us down to the level of simply trying to cope and keep up, which doesn’t feel good and can lead to a downward spiral.

So over the coming months I will be writing about how you can get more in touch with yourself, your needs and wants and how you can achieve them. Being more aware of yourself and those around you will help you to look at things more objectively and with clarity rather than often reacting on autopilot. You do have a Power of Choice, and that’s what I enjoy helping people to become more aware of, and get to know. Making time for yourself, planning your next move, uncovering your dreams and aspirations. Making life work FOR you.

I’m on the same journey, and writing for Fab after Fifty was one of my aspirations…so here I am doing it. Stay tuned!

Publications: Time to Play a Musical Instrument

Be Yourself – Ditch the Masks