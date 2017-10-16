Actor and Radio Presenter Larry Lamb made a splash when he entered I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here last winter, lasting 19 days in the harsh, humid Australian jungle. Larry even dove into the trials, winning fourteen stars for his fellow (very hungry) campmates.

A few years ago Larry wouldn’t have thought that he’d be capable of life in the jungle. Years of wear and tear on his knees meant that even simple exercises like crouching and bending put him in agony.

Larry recently starred in a short video from GOPO®, where he explains that just a few years ago he struggled with his busy work schedule due to the pain in his knees. He even admits that he would have struggled to even consider the jungle were it not for the easing of pain in his knees that GOPO® Joint Health has brought him.

This is a problem many of us will be all too familiar with. As the cold weather approaches those with joint pain are usually the first to known, with knees, hands, shoulders and ankles being amongst the worst. Not only do those who suffer feel the cold, but they feel the pain as well.

Consultant Rheumatologist Dr Rod Hughes says, “People who suffer from arthritis may experience increased pain and stiffness during colder months. This may be because low barometric pressure has a physical impact on the joints or that it encourages inflammation making joint movement more painful. In addition, during cold weather, the body focuses on circulating blood around the core and major organs and away from muscles and joints. As a result, the joints may seem less flexible.”

Decrease in joint pain after using GOPO

Like others before him, Larry has seen significant improvement in his health and a decrease in pain after using GOPO®.“[Strictly Come Dancing judge ] Arlene Phillips recommended GOPO® to me,” Larry says in the video. “Like me, she’d been suffering with joint pain and was unable to dance. Two years on and I don’t have any pain in my knees.”

GOPO® is a naturally-occurring anti-inflammatory agent isolated from the seeds and husks of fruit from a sub- species of Rosa canina (rose-hip). Scientists have found that GOPO® can prevent the migration of inflammatory cells thought to be involved in triggering and maintaining joint inflammation.

DR HUGHES’ TIPS ON MANAGING JOINT PAIN:

Over-the-counter medications, nutritional supplements and other complementary medicines are increasingly popular amongst people with arthritis and a wide range of options are available. A promising natural option which research suggests has significant anti-inflammatory and clinical benefits – potentially even helping cartilage and joint tissues to rebuild and regeneratex – is GOPO®, a galactolipid derived from rosehip. Keep active where possible. Take regular, gentle exercise like walking, swimming and yoga to keep your joints, the supporting muscles and ligaments strong and supple. This can help improve the range of movement of your joint, reduce stiffness and help with energy levels. Exercise and eating a healthy balanced diet will also help in maintaining your ideal body weight, as being overweight places additional strain on the joints. Don’t forget to look after your mental health. Living with joint pain has been associated with increased prevalence of depression, so if you notice you are feeling low or are worried about your mood you can seek support from your GP or healthcare professional. Charities such as Arthritis Research UK can also offer help and advice.

For more information on GOPO® and how it could help out your joint pain during the winter months and beyond check out the GOPO® website at http://www.gopo.co.uk

*Sponsored by GOPO®