Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Can Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Soaking Solution with Lavender help you to get a good night’s sleep?

I have been finding it hard to sleep lately. I fall asleep, but then wake in the early hours and then struggle to fall asleep again. I probably do the worst thing by then scouring netflix – but night upon night of interrupted sleep were taking their toll.

I had read about how lack of magnesium can contribute to insomnia, and that our magnesium levels can be depleted during periods of stress. With changes in how our food is produced, we no longer consume as much magnesium in our diets. Magnesium is easily absorbed through the skin. I have tried magnesium sprays – with little success – but an excellent way of absorbing more magnesium is to soak in an epsom salt bath. I decided to try epsom salts with added lavender essential oil from Dr Teal.

As I lead a fairly hectic life, where showers are my norm, I had to get myself into the right frame of mind to set aside the time to actually take a bath – but on the basis that I was getting little more than 3 hours sleep a night I just did it.

I added to cups of the salts to my bath, and soaked in it for 20 minutes just before bed time. I also applied the Dr Teal’s lavender body oil straight afterwards, while my skin was still warm from the bath. Amazingly, I slept straight through till 7am – I did not wake up once during the night, and woke up feeling rested.

The Benefits of Epsom Salts

There are other benefits associated with epsom salt baths – skin feels more hydrated, muscles are relaxed, inflammation reduced. To fully see the benefits two or three baths a week with epsom salts are recommended.

Based on the best night’s sleep I have had in ages , I certainly plan to do this on a regular basis. The smell of lavender was also soothing.

It worked for me!!

You can of course buy plain epsom salts and add your own lavender oil, but I found it easy to use the ‘all in one’ Dr Teal’s product.

Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution is available from Boots and costs £7.99 for a 1360 gram bag