Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

If you love Prince Philip’s one liners you’ll love this book of aphorisms  from playwright Robert Eddison, Wisdom and Wordplay.

Battle to keep ageing quote image

You may ask, what on earth is an aphorism? Well, according to the Oxford Dictionary, it is a pithy observation which contains a general truth. Journalist, broadcaster and playwright Robert Eddison is the Aphorism Master. Over a period of 20 years, he has amassed a treasure trove of thousands of witty one-liners, having recorded every original thought he has had under 150 different subject headings, from sex to politics, death to birth…and everything in between! Three hundred of these original aphorisms are contained in the first in a new series of books that has an impressive army of fans already.

I have permission to share 20 of the aphorisms from Wisdom and Wordplay  related to age…..

20 quotes about age

  1. One is never certain about those of a certain age

 

  1. Youth, like a lover, is most valued when lost

 

  1. Old age is hell if the bank balance is in as poor shape as the body

 

  1. Attributing physical decline only to the ageing process can rationalise self-neglect

 

  1. A life well lived has us growing old disgracefully

 

  1. Although the young are deaf to death’s call, their hearing improves with age

 

  1. The young are admired for what they don’t wear, the old for what they do

 

  1. All dentures have their teething problems

 

  1. Many a teenage rebel goes through a drugs phase to get it out of his system

 

  1. Only women of a certain age like to keep it uncertain

 

  1. Habits, so quickly born in youth, die slowly

 

  1. No aging diva likes to be seen in a good light

 

  1. No one dies of old age – yet none survive it either

 

  1. Most geriatrics only pay lip service to kissing

 

  1. In middle age, ideas are more easily conceived than babies

 

  1. The young ego is strangely calmed by wearing fashions that are all the rage

 

  1. The older a man gets, the fitter he was

 

  1. For the old, technology offers solutions to problems they don’t have

 

  1. Whilst the young use their bed for love, the old just love their bed

 

  1. Nothing is more ageing than the battle to keep young


(C)  Robert Eddison 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wisdom and Wordplay would make a great Christmas stocking filler – and these one-liners would make a great alternative to the Cracker jokes 🙂

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Latest Articles

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Dating over 50: What is Ghosting?

Top 10 tips to reduce stress

Why thinking differently could help you succeed in your career

Midlife Reinvention: Helen Sanderson talks about launching her decluttering business

Are your knickers holding you back?

Can Acupuncture help Migraine headaches?

Review: Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution with Lavender

