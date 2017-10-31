Article by Ceri Wheeldon
When it comes to dating over 50 there are so many new obstacles to navigate. Dating has changed since we started dating first time around!!
A new term that crops up in dating today is ‘ghosting’. I asked dating and relationship expert Olga Levancuka what exactly ‘ghosting’ was – and as it happened to be halloween, it seemed like a good time to share a quick video clip on the topic.
It seems that ghosting is when you meet somebody, have several dates, seem to be getting along really well, and suddenly,everything goes quiet, and communication stops.
So why do men ‘disappear’? (To be fair some women do it too)
As Olga explains in this video, men don’t want aggravation in their lives. They don’t want to take the relationship forward for whatever reason but it is easier to simply say nothing .
Here is the full breakdown on ghosting and dating.
Happy halloween!! 🙂
Add a comment