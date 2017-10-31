Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Dating over 50: What is Ghosting?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

When it comes to dating over 50 there are so many new obstacles to navigate. Dating has changed since we started dating first time around!!

over 50 dating what is ghosting image

A new term that crops up in dating today is ‘ghosting’. I asked dating and relationship expert Olga Levancuka what exactly ‘ghosting’ was – and as it happened to be halloween, it seemed like a good time to share a quick video clip on the topic.

It seems that ghosting is when you meet somebody, have several dates, seem to be getting along really well, and suddenly,everything goes quiet, and communication stops.

So why do men ‘disappear’? (To be fair some women do it too)

As Olga explains in this video, men don’t want aggravation in their lives. They don’t want to take the relationship forward for whatever reason but it is easier to simply say nothing .

Here is the full breakdown on ghosting and dating.

 

Happy halloween!! 🙂

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Health-savvy snacks for an autumn walk

Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

Best one-liners about age: Aphorisms from Robert Eddison

Top 10 tips to reduce stress

Top 10 tips to reduce stress

Why thinking differently could help you succeed in your career

Why thinking differently could help you succeed in your career

Midlife Reinvention: Helen Sanderson talks about launching her decluttering business

Midlife Reinvention: Helen Sanderson talks about launching her decluttering business

Are your knickers holding you back?

Are your knickers holding you back?

Can Acupuncture help Migraine headaches?

Can Acupuncture help Migraine headaches?

Review: Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution with Lavender

Review: Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution with Lavender

Related Posts

  1. Dating over 50: 10 Top Tips to create your online dating profile.
  2. Video Interview: How easy is it to start dating over 50?
  3. Dating with confidence: looking for love in later years
  4. Are you Ready to Start Dating after Your Divorce in Your 50s
  5. How Much Personal Information Is Too Much When Dating Online?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar